ATPI Marine & Energy and Qatar Airways to open London Stock Exchange during London International Shipping Week 2021





ATPI Marine & Energie (www.atpi.com) today announces a partnership with London International Shipping Week 2021 (LISW21). Cosponsor with Qatar Airways, the travel management company will kick off the week by opening the London Stock Exchange on the morning of September 13, 2021. The sponsorship strengthens ATPI’s position as an integral part of the maritime community by committing to support this prestigious global maritime event after a difficult year for the industry. This year’s theme, Driving Growth and Recovery in a Disrupted World, promises to explore how the shipping industry can balance its post-Covid recovery with the industry’s desire for growth. The event is expected to be the biggest and most important LISW to date. Nikos Gazelidis, Global Head of Marine at ATPI said: We look forward to opening this important event for our colleagues and partners in September. London International Shipping Week 2021 will provide opportunities for our industry to work closely together to begin to recover from the effects of the global pandemic. Qatar Airways Commercial Director Thierry Antinori added: We are proud to partner with ATPI Marine & Energy to open London International Shipping Week 2021. Throughout the pandemic, we have worked closely with ATPI and the industry to operate as many flights as possible. to facilitate crew changes and to reunite seafarers with their families and relatives. We look forward to further strengthening our partnerships with the maritime industry and supporting the recovery of this vital industry. Taking place from September 13 to 17, 2021, LISW21 will be both face-to-face and virtual for the very first time. The event will open its doors to visitors who are expected to attend, while using online conferencing technology to extend the sessions to an even wider and more diverse global audience. Operating as a hybrid event, LISW21 will not only attract visitors to London who attended in 2019, but thousands more online who might otherwise be banned from attending in person by resource or remotely. As a leading global expert in travel for the marine, energy and resource industries, ATPI strives to strengthen its ties with international companies in the maritime sector. With expertise deeply rooted in crew turnover supported by 24/7 service and innovative technology, ATPI Marine & Energy places cost, efficiency and safety at the forefront of any travel strategy. The team is strategically located in the main regions of interest of the shipping industry to enable both sectoral expertise and significant regional expertise. Sean Moloney, director of maritime innovation who owns and operates LISW, praised ATPI’s continued support through its co-sponsorship of the market opening event with Qatar Airways on the London Stock Exchange. We are delighted that ATPI has chosen to sponsor LISW again, especially this year which sees the launch of our very first in-person and virtual event. We are very happy to welcome ATPI’s sponsorship partner Qatar Airways, an airline that has done so much to facilitate the repatriation of seafarers during this difficult year, he said. You will find more information on LISW21 on the website dedicated to the event: www.londoninternationalshippingweek.com or you can follow us on Twitter @LISWOfficial or # LISW21 For more information on ATPI, see www.atpi.com.

Source: London International Shipping Week 2021







