The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday:
Toronto Stock Exchange (19,129.07, up 24.93 points.)
Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Down a cent, or 0.99 percent, to $ 1.00 on 13 million shares.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX: TD). Finances. Up 21 cents, or 0.25%, to $ 83.66 on 10.7 million shares.
TC Energy Corp. (TSX: TRP). Energy. Up 47 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $ 59.48 on 10 million shares.
Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Finances. Down seven cents, or 0.26 percent, to $ 27.33 on 9.7 million shares.
ARC Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARX). Energy. Down 12 cents, or 1.55 percent, to $ 7.64 on 7.3 million shares.
The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX: BNS). Down 10 cents, or 0.13%, to $ 78.08 on 6.5 million shares.
Companies in the news:
Shaw Communications Inc. (TSX: SJR.B). Up to 13 cents to $ 33.36. Freedom Mobile and its parent company Shaw Communications Inc. will not participate in an upcoming wireless spectrum auction deemed crucial to the development of 5G networks. The two companies do not appear on a list published by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) of telecommunications companies that have applied to participate in the June 15 spectrum auction. The 3,500 MHz auction will provide winning bidders with the ability to expand and accelerate their 5G wireless networks, which are being deployed around the world. There had previously been doubts whether Freedom could continue to exert competitive pressure on the three largest wireless companies when the family that controls Shaw struck a deal in March for the company to be taken over by Rogers. Communications Inc. for $ 26 billion.
Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Up to 12 cents at $ 46.37. The CEOs of Canada’s two largest pipeline companies say they are focused on reducing their greenhouse gas emissions while avoiding major pipeline projects following continued opposition across North America. François Poirier of TC Energy Corp. and Al Monaco of Enbridge Inc. said at the 2021 Scotiabank CAPP Virtual Energy Symposium on Wednesday that repositioning their businesses to accommodate the global energy transition to cleaner fuels is among their top priorities. President Joe Biden’s decision to cancel TC Energy’s Keystone XL pipeline license in January was disappointing, but Poirier said TC Energy was building on the lessons of the environmental commitment he made days before the launch. decision. Meanwhile, Monaco said regulatory and political barriers to pipeline construction are expected to continue to make new pipelines difficult to build, which should benefit current Enbridge investors. The two companies plan to buy or build renewable sources of electricity for their pumping stations and compressor systems, the CEOs said.
Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO). Up to 74 cents to $ 113.83. The CEO of BMO Financial Group said the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted his bank to take artificial intelligence, diversity and climate change more seriously. BMO spent the first year of the health crisis focusing on helping customers facing unprecedented challenges, but Darryl White said on Wednesday he was also looking for opportunities to “grow the good.” White attributed some of that strength to artificial intelligence, which he said allowed BMO to model more lending scenarios and access deeper and more sophisticated data pools. Technology has helped clients make faster, more efficient decisions as they grapple with layoffs, lower investment rates, and mortgage deferral needs. White and the bank didn’t just see opportunities in AI. The pandemic has also increased the bank’s diversity and climate change commitments. BMO recently introduced a series of goals to increase the representation of women, employees with disabilities, and Black, Latino, LGBTQ + or Indigenous workers by 2025.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 7, 2021.
The Canadian Press