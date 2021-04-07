The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,129.07, up 24.93 points.) Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Down a cent, or 0.99 percent, to $ 1.00 on 13 million shares.

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,129.07, up 24.93 points.) Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Down a cent, or 0.99 percent, to $ 1.00 on 13 million shares. The Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX: TD). Finances. Up 21 cents, or 0.25%, to $ 83.66 on 10.7 million shares. TC Energy Corp. (TSX: TRP). Energy. Up 47 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $ 59.48 on 10 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Finances. Down seven cents, or 0.26 percent, to $ 27.33 on 9.7 million shares. ARC Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARX). Energy. Down 12 cents, or 1.55 percent, to $ 7.64 on 7.3 million shares. The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX: BNS). Down 10 cents, or 0.13%, to $ 78.08 on 6.5 million shares. Companies in the news: Shaw Communications Inc. (TSX: SJR.B). Up to 13 cents to $ 33.36. Freedom Mobile and its parent company Shaw Communications Inc. will not participate in an upcoming wireless spectrum auction deemed crucial to the development of 5G networks. The two companies do not appear on a list published by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) of telecommunications companies that have applied to participate in the June 15 spectrum auction. The 3,500 MHz auction will provide winning bidders with the ability to expand and accelerate their 5G wireless networks, which are being deployed around the world. There had previously been doubts whether Freedom could continue to exert competitive pressure on the three largest wireless companies when the family that controls Shaw struck a deal in March for the company to be taken over by Rogers. Communications Inc. for $ 26 billion. Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Up to 12 cents at $ 46.37. The CEOs of Canada’s two largest pipeline companies say they are focused on reducing their greenhouse gas emissions while avoiding major pipeline projects following continued opposition across North America. François Poirier of TC Energy Corp. and Al Monaco of Enbridge Inc. said at the 2021 Scotiabank CAPP Virtual Energy Symposium on Wednesday that repositioning their businesses to accommodate the global energy transition to cleaner fuels is among their top priorities. President Joe Biden’s decision to cancel TC Energy’s Keystone XL pipeline license in January was disappointing, but Poirier said TC Energy was building on the lessons of the environmental commitment he made days before the launch. decision. Meanwhile, Monaco said regulatory and political barriers to pipeline construction are expected to continue to make new pipelines difficult to build, which should benefit current Enbridge investors. The two companies plan to buy or build renewable sources of electricity for their pumping stations and compressor systems, the CEOs said. Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO). Up to 74 cents to $ 113.83. The CEO of BMO Financial Group said the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted his bank to take artificial intelligence, diversity and climate change more seriously. BMO spent the first year of the health crisis focusing on helping customers facing unprecedented challenges, but Darryl White said on Wednesday he was also looking for opportunities to “grow the good.” White attributed some of that strength to artificial intelligence, which he said allowed BMO to model more lending scenarios and access deeper and more sophisticated data pools. Technology has helped clients make faster, more efficient decisions as they grapple with layoffs, lower investment rates, and mortgage deferral needs. White and the bank didn’t just see opportunities in AI. The pandemic has also increased the bank’s diversity and climate change commitments. BMO recently introduced a series of goals to increase the representation of women, employees with disabilities, and Black, Latino, LGBTQ + or Indigenous workers by 2025. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 7, 2021. The Canadian Press







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos