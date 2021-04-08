Connect with us

Business

Uber spends $ 250 million to get drivers back to work as pandemic restrictions ease

Avatar

Published

6 mins ago

on

By


Uber Technologies Inc. said on Wednesday it would spend $ 250 million in bonuses to attract drivers to the platform as it braces for increased demand for ridesharing.

Uber had recently indicated that it expected to spend money to bring drivers back once COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed, and the drivers say they are already seeing bonuses. Uber UBER actions,
-2.00%
fell 2% to $ 56.89 on Wednesday.

In 2020, many drivers stopped driving because they couldn’t count on enough trips to make it worth their time, the company said in a blog post. In 2021, there are more cyclists requesting trips than there are drivers available to give them a good time to be a driver. Uber noted that the bonuses are a limited-time offer and that it expects driver earnings to return to pre-COVID levels once drivers return to the platform.

Nicole Moore, Lyft driver and organizer of Los Angeles-based Rideshare Drivers United, said the drivers saw the bonuses, which Uber in its announcement called empowering.

It’s funny they call it a stimulus, she says. They are trying to tap into they were trying to stimulate the economy, just like the government. We know what it is: it’s a bonus for getting people on the road.

Moore added that the drivers she knows don’t go on crappy rides because they don’t want to risk contracting COVID-19 for a little compensation.

In a statement, another group of pilots called the bonuses just another trap.

If Uber really cared about creating a safe return for drivers, they would provide adequate PPE, higher wages, paid sick leave, health care and protections for drivers who enforce the mandatory mask policy. Gig Workers Rising said.

KeyBanc Capital Market analysts said in a note this week that they had seen anecdotal evidence that the supply of drivers remains insufficient at major tourist sites.

Ed Yruma, chief executive of KeyBanc, told MarketWatch that Uber and Lyft have tried to get drivers back through incentives like bonuses when they hit certain driving or income thresholds.

He added that while the lack of driver supply is a drawback for both companies, he expects it to be temporary: the main takeaway is: demand is strong. It is easier to solve supply problems than demand.

Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi told a tech, media and telecommunications conference in early March that the non-travel part of the day of our business was almost entirely restored. He also said at that time that the company would shift the incentives from attracting passengers to that of drivers, to ensure it was ready to deal with the rebound in transport demand.

The company saw its rides, or mobility, business recovering from a mere 50% year-over-year decline in North America and elsewhere in early March, said Andrew Macdonald, vice-president. Senior President of Mobility and Ubers Business Operations, at a separate tech industry conference. He noted that the company’s Miami rides volume has recovered 75% from pandemic lows, and Atlanta and New York have rebounded 60%, while the west coast rides rebound has lagged behind. .

According to Edison Trends, Uber and Lyft have regained 52% of the activity they lost during the big drop in spring 2020, at the start of COVID-19.

Uber did not return a request for further details. Competitor Lyft Inc. LYFT,
-5.11%
did not respond to a request for comment.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: