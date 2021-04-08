Uber spends $ 250 million to get drivers back to work as pandemic restrictions ease

Uber Technologies Inc. said on Wednesday it would spend $ 250 million in bonuses to attract drivers to the platform as it braces for increased demand for ridesharing.

Uber had recently indicated that it expected to spend money to bring drivers back once COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed, and the drivers say they are already seeing bonuses. Uber UBER actions,

fell 2% to $ 56.89 on Wednesday.

In 2020, many drivers stopped driving because they couldn’t count on enough trips to make it worth their time, the company said in a blog post. In 2021, there are more cyclists requesting trips than there are drivers available to give them a good time to be a driver. Uber noted that the bonuses are a limited-time offer and that it expects driver earnings to return to pre-COVID levels once drivers return to the platform.

Nicole Moore, Lyft driver and organizer of Los Angeles-based Rideshare Drivers United, said the drivers saw the bonuses, which Uber in its announcement called empowering.

It’s funny they call it a stimulus, she says. They are trying to tap into they were trying to stimulate the economy, just like the government. We know what it is: it’s a bonus for getting people on the road.

Moore added that the drivers she knows don’t go on crappy rides because they don’t want to risk contracting COVID-19 for a little compensation.

In a statement, another group of pilots called the bonuses just another trap.

If Uber really cared about creating a safe return for drivers, they would provide adequate PPE, higher wages, paid sick leave, health care and protections for drivers who enforce the mandatory mask policy. Gig Workers Rising said.

KeyBanc Capital Market analysts said in a note this week that they had seen anecdotal evidence that the supply of drivers remains insufficient at major tourist sites.

Ed Yruma, chief executive of KeyBanc, told MarketWatch that Uber and Lyft have tried to get drivers back through incentives like bonuses when they hit certain driving or income thresholds.

He added that while the lack of driver supply is a drawback for both companies, he expects it to be temporary: the main takeaway is: demand is strong. It is easier to solve supply problems than demand.

Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi told a tech, media and telecommunications conference in early March that the non-travel part of the day of our business was almost entirely restored. He also said at that time that the company would shift the incentives from attracting passengers to that of drivers, to ensure it was ready to deal with the rebound in transport demand.

The company saw its rides, or mobility, business recovering from a mere 50% year-over-year decline in North America and elsewhere in early March, said Andrew Macdonald, vice-president. Senior President of Mobility and Ubers Business Operations, at a separate tech industry conference. He noted that the company’s Miami rides volume has recovered 75% from pandemic lows, and Atlanta and New York have rebounded 60%, while the west coast rides rebound has lagged behind. .

According to Edison Trends, Uber and Lyft have regained 52% of the activity they lost during the big drop in spring 2020, at the start of COVID-19.