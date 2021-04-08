Connect with us

Business

Major economies agree to $ 650 billion increase in IMF resources

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By


WASHINGTON finance officials from the world’s major economies on Wednesday approved a proposal to increase the resources of the International Monetary Fund by $ 650 billion to provide more support to vulnerable countries struggling to cope with a global pandemic.

The Group of 20 Major Industrialized Countries issued a joint statement also announcing the approval of a final six-month moratorium on debt repayment by 73 of the world’s poorest countries.

The proposal to increase IMF resources received a boost earlier this year when it won backing from the Biden administration. The resources are known as IMF Special Drawing Rights and create an asset that countries can use to build their own reserves.

The proposal has yet to be approved by the IMF’s board of directors, followed by contributions from member countries.

The debt repayment agreement extends the moratorium started last year until the end of this year. But international aid groups have expressed displeasure that the G-20 say the extension will be the last to be offered.

We have seen progress in debt relief and aid, but we still need to resolve multiple challenges for countries to get through this crisis, said Eric LeCompte, executive director of Jubilee USA Network. It is unlikely that the leeway of indebted countries with this extension will be sufficient.

The G-20 group also supported an administrative campaign by Biden to establish aoverall minimum corporate tax rate, saying he hoped to reach consensus within the group by the middle of this year.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had urged countries to pass a minimum corporate tax in a speech on Monday, saying it was necessary to end a 30-year race to the bottom in which countries had cut corporate tax rates to attract multinational companies.

The Biden administration proposes to raise the corporate tax rate in the United States to 28%, from the current 21% where it was reduced by a Trump administration tax cut bill approved in 2017 Before it was cut, the corporate tax rate in the United States was 35%. The administration hopes to use the additional corporate tax revenues to help finance increased infrastructure spending.

Italian Finance Minister Daniele Franco, chairman of the G-20 finance group, said Yellen told the group that the Biden administration’s proposal was consistent with the multinational effort to agree a rate of d minimum tax.

Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell represented the United States at the virtual meeting, which was held this week ahead of virtual meetings of the 190-country IMF and its sister lending organization, the World Bank.

On Tuesday, the IMF released aUpdated economic forecasts that have propelled global growth for this year to 6%, up from a 5.5% projection in January, with the boost largely coming from the acceleration of vaccine rollouts and the $ 1.9 trillion bailout the Biden administration has given. passed through Congress last month.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told reporters on Wednesday that without the massive amounts of support provided by governments, last year’s recession, the worst since World War II, would have been three times worse.

She said this year’s rebound was fueled by the world’s two largest economies, the United States and China, but economic fortunes diverge dangerously with the poorest countries lagging behind.

A small number of countries led by the United States and China are moving forward, she said. Weaker economies are falling behind.

On trade, the G-20 joint communiqué said: We reiterate our commitment to fight protectionism and encourage relevant efforts to reform the World Trade Organization.

Under the Trump administration, the G-20 removed language from its statements pledging to resist initiatives to erect protectionist trade barriers.

Wednesday’s meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors of traditional economic powers such as the United States, Japan and Germany as well as emerging economies such as China and India will be followed by a summit of leaders to be held in Rome on October 30 and 31. .

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: