Major economies agree to $ 650 billion increase in IMF resources

WASHINGTON finance officials from the world’s major economies on Wednesday approved a proposal to increase the resources of the International Monetary Fund by $ 650 billion to provide more support to vulnerable countries struggling to cope with a global pandemic.

The Group of 20 Major Industrialized Countries issued a joint statement also announcing the approval of a final six-month moratorium on debt repayment by 73 of the world’s poorest countries.

The proposal to increase IMF resources received a boost earlier this year when it won backing from the Biden administration. The resources are known as IMF Special Drawing Rights and create an asset that countries can use to build their own reserves.

The proposal has yet to be approved by the IMF’s board of directors, followed by contributions from member countries.

The debt repayment agreement extends the moratorium started last year until the end of this year. But international aid groups have expressed displeasure that the G-20 say the extension will be the last to be offered.

We have seen progress in debt relief and aid, but we still need to resolve multiple challenges for countries to get through this crisis, said Eric LeCompte, executive director of Jubilee USA Network. It is unlikely that the leeway of indebted countries with this extension will be sufficient.

The G-20 group also supported an administrative campaign by Biden to establish aoverall minimum corporate tax rate, saying he hoped to reach consensus within the group by the middle of this year.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had urged countries to pass a minimum corporate tax in a speech on Monday, saying it was necessary to end a 30-year race to the bottom in which countries had cut corporate tax rates to attract multinational companies.

The Biden administration proposes to raise the corporate tax rate in the United States to 28%, from the current 21% where it was reduced by a Trump administration tax cut bill approved in 2017 Before it was cut, the corporate tax rate in the United States was 35%. The administration hopes to use the additional corporate tax revenues to help finance increased infrastructure spending.

Italian Finance Minister Daniele Franco, chairman of the G-20 finance group, said Yellen told the group that the Biden administration’s proposal was consistent with the multinational effort to agree a rate of d minimum tax.

Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell represented the United States at the virtual meeting, which was held this week ahead of virtual meetings of the 190-country IMF and its sister lending organization, the World Bank.

On Tuesday, the IMF released aUpdated economic forecasts that have propelled global growth for this year to 6%, up from a 5.5% projection in January, with the boost largely coming from the acceleration of vaccine rollouts and the $ 1.9 trillion bailout the Biden administration has given. passed through Congress last month.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told reporters on Wednesday that without the massive amounts of support provided by governments, last year’s recession, the worst since World War II, would have been three times worse.

She said this year’s rebound was fueled by the world’s two largest economies, the United States and China, but economic fortunes diverge dangerously with the poorest countries lagging behind.

A small number of countries led by the United States and China are moving forward, she said. Weaker economies are falling behind.

On trade, the G-20 joint communiqué said: We reiterate our commitment to fight protectionism and encourage relevant efforts to reform the World Trade Organization.

Under the Trump administration, the G-20 removed language from its statements pledging to resist initiatives to erect protectionist trade barriers.

Wednesday’s meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors of traditional economic powers such as the United States, Japan and Germany as well as emerging economies such as China and India will be followed by a summit of leaders to be held in Rome on October 30 and 31. .