



April 7, 2021 G4S plc Update of the offer and notification of board changes Update of the offer, delisting and cancellation of trading On December 8, 2020, the boards of directors managing Allied Universal Topco LLC (Universal ally) and G4S plc (G4S or the Company) announced that they had reached an agreement on the terms of a recommended cash offer, to be made by Atlas UK Bidco Limited (Allied Bidco), a newly incorporated entity which is indirectly controlled by Allied Universal, to acquire all of the issued and to be issued share capital of G4S (the Offer). On March 16, 2021, the Offer became unconditional as to acceptances. Yesterday the Offer was declared unconditional in all respects. G4S has requested the cancellation of the listing of G4S shares on the official list and the cancellation of trading of G4S shares on the main market of the London Stock Exchange for listed securities and this cancellation is expected to take effect no earlier than 5 May 2021. On March 19, the Nasdaq approved the delisting of G4S shares from Nasdaq Copenhagen A / S (“Nasdaq”) and official listing. The last day of trading on the Nasdaq will be April 16, 2021. Changes to the composition of the board of directors of G4S Michel van der Bel, Clare Chapman, Elisabeth Fleuriot and Barbara Thoralfsson left the board of directors on April 6, 2021. Tim Brandt and David Buckman have been appointed to join the G4S Board of Directors with immediate effect. Biography of Tim Brandt

Tim is the global chief financial officer of Allied Universal. Prior to joining Allied Universal, Tim worked with Deloitte for 30 years, as an audit partner and managing partner of Deloitte’s Orange County firm. As a Managing Partner, Tim oversaw four key business areas: audit, tax, advisory and advisory services. He has also acted as an advisory and audit partner for numerous key clients of the firms, serving fast-growing private and public companies. He specializes in mergers and acquisitions, IPOs and public debt offerings. From 2002 to 2005, Tim worked in the Japanese offices of Deloitte, serving global technology and consumer products clients based in Osaka, Japan. Biography of David Buckmans

David has over 15 years of experience in the security industry and over 30 years of legal expertise. He is responsible for all legal affairs of Allied Universal. Previously, he was an attorney with a large international law firm and general counsel for Aramark’s Sports and Entertainment Services Group, a leading international food, retail and entertainment services group. support. David is the former Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Pennsylvania College of Art & Design and is a member of the Board of Trustees of the Education Law Center of PA and the National Association of Security Companies (NASCO). He holds a BA from Amherst College and a JD from the University of Pennsylvania Law School. No additional information should be disclosed under paragraph 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules. Celine Barroche

Company Secretary For more information, please contact: Helen Parris Director of Investor Relations +44 (0) 207 9633189 Media inquiries Sophie mcmillan Media manager +44 (0) 759 5523483 Press office +44 (0) 207 9633333 Notes to Editors G4S is the global leader in security, specializing in providing security services and solutions to customers. Our mission is to create material and lasting value for our customers and shareholders by being the supplier partner of choice in all our markets. G4S is currently listed on the London Stock Exchange (until at least May 5, 2021) and has a secondary stock exchange listing in Copenhagen (until April 16, 2021). After taking into account the activities sold during the year, G4S is active in more than 80 countries and has approximately 533,000 employees. For more information on G4S, visit www.g4s.com .

