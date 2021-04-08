Cruise industry argues with CDC over reopening

Cruise operators are pushing federal health officials to let travel begin in July, but the two sides are arguing over how to restart travel.

The industry argues that the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that travel poses low risk to fully vaccinated people should also apply to cruises. He wants the agency to abandon its plans to gradually restart sailing which have been in place since the fall.

“We would just like to be treated the same as the rest of the travel, entertainment and tourism industry,” the CEO of Carnival Corp said on Wednesday. Arnold Donald.

The CDC still recommends against traveling on cruise ships due to what it calls a very high risk of Covid-19 on such ships. And while the agency sticks to the phased approach, it recently highlighted the possibility of a summer restart of the service.

“The agency’s goal matches the desire to resume passenger operations in the United States expressed by many major cruise ship operators and travelers, hopefully by mid-summer,” said Wednesday. a spokesperson for the CDC. Cruise operators have not left the United States for about a year after coronavirus outbreaks halted travel.

The industry remains dissatisfied with its treatment. Carnival, the world’s largest cruise operator, is very disappointed with the CDC’s latest recommendations for operators, Donald said.

“We support the resumption of cruises in July and look forward to a better understanding of how the CDC sees this unfolding, given that no timeline was released with their announcement on Friday,” a spokesperson for the Cruise business group said on Wednesday. Lines International Association.

Last week, the CDC released technical guidance to industry on increasing the frequency of reporting Covid-19 cases and illnesses from weekly to daily, creating planning material for cruise line agreements with local authorities and the establishment of a plan for the vaccinations of crew and port personnel. The update did not specify when operators can resume shipping outside the United States.

The CDC’s framework for a gradual restart requires operators to perform ferry simulations and apply for a certificate at least 60 days before offering passenger cruises. The industry says the process shouldn’t be as tedious as vaccination rates increase.

“It’s not necessarily a workable or practical solution,” Donald said of the CDC’s April 2 update, adding that the company was in dialogue with the CDC and the Biden administration.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. said they were optimistic the CDC’s signal for a possible summer recovery could break the deadlock between industry and government. “The industry getting a schedule has always been the biggest and most significant hurdle for investors,” JPMorgan said in a note to clients.

Carnival Cruise Line has extended its break in the United States this week until June 30. The company’s flagship line has no plans to move ships from US ports, although it “may have no choice but to do so in order to resume our operations, which have been on hiatus since. over a year, ”said Christine Duffy, brand president.

The resumption of service from the United States, the main market for passenger cruises, would mean the start of a reversal of losses for operators. Carnival recorded a loss of nearly $ 2 billion in the first quarter on Wednesday after losing $ 10.24 billion for the full year 2020. Booking volumes for future cruises in the last quarter, which ended Feb. 28, were about 90% higher than the previous quarter, the company said. Advanced bookings for 2022 are earlier than 2019, he added.

Carnival stocks rose 1.4% to $ 29 on Wednesday and roughly tripled from a year ago, although they remain below pre-pandemic levels.

Meanwhile, Carnival and other operators are relying on their pockets of income outside of the US Carnival’s luxury Seabourn line, said it received approval from Greece to resume travel in July. Other countries, including Singapore, Italy and the UK, have allowed cruises or have set a clear target date for their departure. Nearly 400,000 passengers have sailed since some countries resumed allowing cruises in July 2020, according to CLIA.

The CDC recommended that all port staff and eligible travelers be vaccinated but did not specify vaccination as a requirement. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. said on Tuesday she would require passengers and crew to be fully vaccinated before boarding a ship. The company sees the CDC as a big influence on other countries’ approach to cruising.

“When CDC shut down the cruise line [in March 2020], pretty much every other country followed, “CEO Frank Del Rio said in an interview.” We believe the reverse will happen. “

The industry, which spent $ 4.4 million on federal lobbyists last year, has allies in government. Officials in Florida, the hub of cruise operations in the United States, said last month the state would consider legal options if the CDC does not allow cruise operators to restart cruises soon.

“This is extremely important as we examine all the options and determine what are our legal avenues to push back against the excesses of this government in an industry which is vitally important to the success of this state,” said the attorney general. from Florida, Ashley Moody, a Republican, at a meeting with cruise executives.

