Cedar Point appoints Carrie Boldman as Vice President and General Manager





Cedar point will have a new general manager for his new season. Sandusky Amusement Park has announced that it has appointed Carrie Boldman as vice president and general manager. Boldman succeeds Jason McClure, who has been promoted to senior vice president of park operations at parent company Cedar Point, Cedar Fair Entertainment Co. (NYSE: FUN) by Sandusky. She is the first female CEO of Cedar Point in the amusement park’s 150-year history. Boldman was previously vice president of merchandise and games at Cedar Point. Cedar Point said in a press release that she “brings 25 years of experience in strategic development, brand management and merchandising expertise to her new role.” Boldman worked for 16 years as Director of Product Development and Design for Disney Parks and Resorts, and she worked for two years as Director of Marketing and Sales for The Chef’s Garden, a sustainable family farm in Huron before joining Cedar Fair in 2013. Tim Fisher, COO of Cedar Fair, said in a statement that Boldman “is a talented leader with an impressive track record in product development and design. We are confident that his skills and experience will help strengthen the Cedar Point’s rich heritage of creating memorable experiences for the millions of visitors who visit the park each year. ” Boldman, from Huron, noted in a statement that she “grew up coming to Cedar Point” and spent six years working at the amusement park as a seasonal associate. “The park has been a vital part of the Sandusky community for 150 years, and I look forward to building even stronger bonds with our guests through fun and immersive experiences,” she said. Cedar Point opens for the season on Friday May 14th. Here is an overview of the novelties of the amusement park. To go here for Cedar Point’s operating schedule with dates scheduled through Labor Day. Information on the park’s fall season will be announced later. In the new role of McClure, he will oversee the operations of the following Cedar Fair parks: Canada’s Wonderland in Toronto; Cedar point; Michigan Adventure in Muskegon, Michigan; Dorney Park in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Island near Cincinnati; and Worlds of Fun in Kansas City. He was Vice President and General Manager of Cedar Point since 2014. McClure began his career at Cedar Fair in 2001 in the finance division of Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina.

