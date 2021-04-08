US stocks close mixed; S&P 500 hits new record | national

Stocks closed mixed on Wall Street on Wednesday, but gains from several Big Tech stocks pushed the S&P 500 to its second high in three days. The benchmark added 0.1% after a day of swinging between gains and losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose slightly and the Nasdaq fell slightly. Markets have stabilized in recent days as investors become cautiously optimistic about the economic recovery. Vaccine distribution has ramped up and President Joe Biden has extended his deadline for states to make the doses available to all adults by April 19.
THIS IS A BRIEF UPDATE. The previous history of PAs follows below.
Stocks hovered between small gains and losses in the afternoon of trading on Wall Street on Wednesday, hovering around their highs as investors remained cautiously optimistic about the economic recovery.
The S&P 500 was up 0.1% at 3:22 p.m. EST. Technology, communications and financial companies have helped drive the market up. These gains were controlled by a pullback in industrials, materials and healthcare values. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed and the Nasdaq remained stable after falling 0.3% at the start.
The 10-year Treasury yield edged up to 1.66% after rising and falling for much of the day. A sharp increase in bond yields since the start of the year reflects growing investor concern about the return of inflation as economic growth warms and the United States emerges from the pandemic-induced recession. Higher yields can slow the economy by making it more expensive for individuals and businesses to borrow money.
The minutes revealed that Fed officials were encouraged last month by evidence of the recovery in the U.S. economy, but they showed no sign of ending their bond purchases or raising the dollar any time soon. their short-term benchmark interest rate of almost zero.
Fed policymakers have also said they expect inflation to rise in the coming months due to supply bottlenecks, but believe it will stay close to their target of 2. % long-term.
Nothing was so surprising from the minutes, ”said Stephanie Roth, senior markets economist at JP Morgan Private Bank.
The minutes come from a Fed meeting that took place before the last few weeks March Jobs Report, which showed that a surprisingly high 916,000 jobs were added this month, the most since August, and the unemployment rate fell to 6% from 6.2%.
The market as a whole has been largely subdued since the S&P 500 hit a new high on Monday. The stocks within the index are roughly evenly split between winners and losers.
Analysts expect the recovery to continue, but they also expect the market to remain volatile as investors move money to companies and industries that stand to benefit as the pandemic continues. fades.
Carnival, which essentially shut down during the pandemic, rose 1.3%. The company said reservations have resumed. Other cruise lines have also gained ground with plans to restart operations.
