Better Business Bureau Offers Tips for Avoiding Scams When Hiring an Entrepreneur

SALEM, Ore. As people begin various home improvement projects this spring and summer, the Better Business Bureau has some tips on how to choose the right contractor for the job. the Better Business Bureau (BBB) frequently sees issues between entrepreneurs and consumers and says it all depends on the people doing their research before hiring. BBB spokesperson Ben Spradling said people should ask for referrals first. “Ask the neighbors, make sure the reputation is up,” Spradling said. “Before you ask for anything else, make sure the entrepreneur you’re studying has lots of endorsements from people you trust. He says to also apply for credentials like license and insurance. “We highly recommend you – if you don’t ask for this, you may pay a lot of consequences later on.” Some of this advice could have stopped Jennifer Johns and her family from hiring the wrong contractor a few years ago. The family bought their house in Salem 10 years ago and have always wanted to install solar panels. They found a solar company for the job but needed a new roof to install the panels. “The solar company said they would bundle this together, but they needed the money for the roof. So we gave them that money and then they went bankrupt,” Johns said. They lost a deposit of tens of thousands of dollars and still needed a new roof. Levi Ostlund with residential roofing contractor IBEX Roof says Johns was not their first customer left hanging by another contractor. So, after the solar company went bankrupt, IBEX Roof stepped in to give Johns a whole new roof. “They have been so kind and generous to work with us,” Johns said. “They understood what happened.” Ostlund says that when it comes to down payments, 10-15% is a good amount. “A contractor trying to take a down payment, more than half is a lot of money – that pretty much means they’re trying to finance your project with your money,” he said, “ which means they probably don’t have the necessary finances. bank if something goes wrong at any time. They’ll cover themselves with your money. “ Johns isn’t sure if her family will ever get solar panels, but she hopes to get them eventually. RELATED: Community Square Will Arrive in Downtown Tigard Next Summer RELATED: Lincoln High School’s New Building Is On Track To Open In Fall 2022

