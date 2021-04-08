UPDATE 1-Norwegian online grocery company Oda raises 223 million euros





(Add Kinnevik commentary, detail) STOCKHOLM, April 8 (Reuters) – Norwegian online grocery company Oda said on Thursday it had raised 223 million euros ($ 265 million) in a funding round led by the tech investment firm Prosus NV and SoftBank to help it grow. Oda, which delivers groceries, meal kits and household items to Norwegian homes, said existing investors Kinnevik and REMA were part of the investment round, which was being managed by Carnegie. The company, which changes its name from Kolonial, will use the funding to start its international expansion. We look forward to offering our services to clients in Finland later this year and in Germany in 2022, Oda CEO and co-founder Karl Munthe-Kaas said in a statement. Kinnevik said the development of Odas and the new funding round indicated an increase in value of more than 40% to just under 1.6 billion kroner for its investment in Oda. The investment was valued at SEK 1.087 billion in Kinneviks year-end publication. The Swedish investment firm added that it became Odas’ largest shareholder through the deal, with a 21% stake. Oda currently accounts for over 70% of online grocery orders in Norway. Odas’ leadership and impressive growth in Norway, coupled with its revolutionary technology and ambition to expand across Europe and beyond, make it an ideal partner to seize the grocery opportunity during the next few years, said Larry Illg, CEO of Prosus Food. Oda said SoftBank investor Neil Cunha-Gomes and Roger Rabalais, CFO of Netherlands-based Prosus Groups Food Delivery, will join its board of directors as part of the transaction. (1 USD = 0.8418 euros) $ 1 = 8.4636 Norwegian kroner Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; edited by Simon Johnson and Jason Neely

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos