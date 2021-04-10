The IRS sent 1 million additional stimulus checks in the mail. 2 ways to track yours via USPS

Angela Lang / CNET



Have you received yourthird stimulus payment until $ 1400 per person in the mail? Otherwise, you could very soon: the IRS sent over a million paper checks wednesday at Eligible Americans. Important Note: Do not inadvertently throw yours away when it arrives. We’ll tell you what to look for, as well as how to track your money by mail using a free service offered by USPS.

For those who receiveSocial security benefits, including SSI and SSDI beneficiaries, more payments were sent by direct deposit.Veterans who do not file income tax returnsare on a different schedule and will receive their payments by April 14. If yours was mailed, the IRS tracking tool is a great place to get some initial information before signing up for the free service – more details on how to do that below.

We’ll walk you through all the different ways to track yourthird stimulus paymentif you have not received it yet, including when you need it file a payment record. Here is someproblems that could delay check deliveryand how to report a problem, plus a reminder on who is eligible for payment. (By the way, here’s what we know so far about afourth stimulus control, and here is more information about child tax credit payments and qualifications.) This story was recently updated.

Step 1: Use the IRS Get My Payment tool to see when your money is expected to arrive

The IRS has its ownstimulus verification tracking tool, which contains information about your payment schedule, when and how your money will arrive, and if there was an error processing your payment. The IRS tool is called Get My Payment, and it can be useful if you’re not sure if you’re actually eligible – or if you just want to make sure the IRS knows you are.

A disadvantage for Get my payment is that it doesn’t give you an exact date, however, as to when to expect your funds to arrive at your doorstep. This is where a free USPS service comes in. Since many stimulus checks will now arrive by mail, a service called Informed Delivery will be the next step in tracking your stimulus check. Read on to learn how to use the USPS service to monitor the arrival of your payment in the mail. And here’s how to do it tell the IRS and USPS if you’ve moved.

Step 2: Use USPS Informed Delivery to track your money straight to your mailbox (registration details below)

Informed deliveryis a free USPS mail tracking service that automatically scans your letters and can alert you with a picture whenever a letter with your name is about to be delivered – like your third dunning payment.

When the USPS runs letters mailed through its automated mail sorting equipment, it automatically creates a digital image of the front of all letter-sized mail. Anyone who signs up for informed delivery can access the information by asking the USPS to notify you when every piece of mail with your name is on its way. Note that it may take three days to activate your account.

As part of the program, you will receive an email every morning, Monday through Saturday, to notify you of any mail that is delivered to you. You will also see a grayscale image of the front of the letter. Informed Delivery offers free applications forAndroidandiPhoneyou can also use.

Just know that signing up means you’ll seeallyour mail that is scanned by the post office, not just your dunning check. You can cancel the service at any time. See the last section for how to sign up for Informed Delivery.



What does the third stimulus check look like?

The paper checks will be in a white US Department of the Treasury envelope and will be labeled as an economic impact payment in the memo field,according to the IRS. Here’s what the check will look like, so you know it’s legitimate. You have one year to use it.

Is the EIP prepaid debit card different this time around?

EIP Cards arrive in a white envelope with a Treasury Department seal. Inside is a Visa card with the issuing bank listed as MetaBank, NA – this information is displayed on the back. There will be documentation included with the card that will explain that this is an economic impact payment. Note that people who receive Social Security benefits are not supposed to get an EIP card.

Sign up for USPS Informed Delivery to track your payment



Informed delivery has certain limitations. For example, it will work with many residential and personal PO box addresses, but not with businesses. It will also not work for some residential buildings where the Postal Service has not yet identified each unit.

To check if informed delivery is available in your area, head to the Postal Service Informed Delivery Page.

1. TapFree registration.

2. Enter your mailing address and confirm that it will work with the service; then accept the terms and conditions and press Carry on.

3. On the next page, choose your username, password, and security questions. Then enter your contact information and tap Carry on.

4. On the next page, you will need to verify your identity. TapVerify Identity Online if you want to receive a verification code on your phone or press Request the invitation code by email if you want USPS to send you a code. You may also have the option of visiting a post office to verify your identity in person.

For more details, here’s how calculate how much you will get, everything you need to know about thethird stimulus control and when you can expect your payment to arrive to your bank account or by mail. Here are three ways the the stimulus bill can make you more money, and all the tax breaks you could benefit from.