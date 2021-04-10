Goodbye city life: as cities lose their luster, residents flee to the suburbs | Way of life

From their two-bedroom condo in a high-rise tower in San Francisco, Kristina and Grayson Dove enjoyed all that downtown had to offer. Good restaurants, nightlife and a theater were right outside the door.

Then came March 2020. The pandemic sent employees home to work remotely. The city has rolled up its sidewalks and pulled the blinds.

Kristina, director of events and food for Twitter, started working from her bedroom. I haven’t left the room all day. In June, she had twins, who took over the second bedroom. Grayson, a biotechnology auctioneer, started taking calls in the living room. Without a courtyard or even a balcony, they rarely went out.

Once COVID hit, the city’s glow was really gone, Kristina said.

The couple are in their thirties and have been married for four years. He’s from New York, and he’s from the Bay Area. The city felt like home. Until it doesn’t.

We have seen an influx of petty crime and a loss of the culture that made the city so great, she said. Homeless settlements were growing due to the downturn in business. I no longer felt safe or welcome.

This change, the need for space, and the fact that she no longer has to commute to work led the Doves to do what many people across America have done: they left town for the suburbs. . The Doves moved 18 miles north to a 4,800 square foot five-bedroom house on nearly an acre of land.

Now, in addition to the couples bedroom, the boys have a bedroom, Kristina and Grayson each have an office, and they have a spare bedroom. And it’s just inside. Before, we had no outdoor space. Now we have a swimming pool. We were barbecuing and just loved being in the backyard, said Kristina.

Tracy McLaughlin, one of the Bay Area’s top real estate agents and author of Real Estate Rescue: How America is Leaving Billions of Dollars Behind in Residential Real Estate, and How to Maximize Your Home’s Value. says doves have a lot of company.

Due to COVID, many adults have been given the opportunity to live elsewhere and work, McLaughlin said. Many former office workers who temporarily left cities during the pandemic found that they liked where they were going rather than where they were, so they made the decision to pivot.

Many companies accept long-term change.

Because we can take our laptops anywhere, said McLaughlin, it allows us to work and live in places we’ve never dreamed of. If people can still earn what they did in the city and get some respite, they won’t come back.

If there is any silver lining to the pandemic, McLaughlin added, it’s because it made people try something different, and many, like the Doves, found another way of life that worked better.

Across the country, the housing market is hot as the pandemic has prompted buyers to make permanent changes. Here’s what McLaughlin said buyers want:

Interior-exterior life. If they want to leave town, they want to hit the ground, McLaughlin said. They want construction sites. They want a place where they can have fun outdoors, enjoy outdoor recreation, and feel safe.

Space for exercise. Having a yoga studio or workout room is an important selling feature. When gyms closed and then reopened with limited capacity, people began to create places in their homes to help them feel healthy.

Walking trails. The owners want to take their dogs for a walk outside. They don’t want to have to drive to a dog park.

Safer neighborhoods. People can live a year without going to restaurants or bars, but not also with houses or cars broken into or homeless people living on their streets, she said.

Workspace. Even though there is no dedicated home office, every home should have a workplace, preferably with a view.

Dependencies. Since the pandemic, guesthouses have become more desirable. Accessible housing is on the rise. Whether for boomerang children or in-laws, they allow families to be close without living together.

Simple technology. Home buyers want simple technology. They don’t want crazy lighting systems. They want great internet, solid cellular service, and up-to-the-minute performance.

No fixatives. Buyers don’t want homes that require a lot of work. Buyers want keys in hand. They don’t have the bandwidth to reshape, she said.

Marni Jameson is the author of six books on the home and lifestyle. Contact her at marnijameson.com.