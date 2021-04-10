Business
Grand Reopening: Retailers Ready for Returning Buyers | Retail business
AHamleys, they unpack the teddy bears, vacuum the frozen castle and practice dance routines. John Lewis cleans his dressing rooms and beauty counters, while Debenhams prepares for the sale to close.
After at least 15 weeks of lockdown, more in many parts of the UK’s main streets are preparing to reopen on Monday. Retailers in England and Wales hope to lure shoppers away from the internet and away from home with entertainment, children’s parties, services such as personal style advice for adults, and professional footwear for them. children and significant discounts.
For the first time in a year, after a change in government Covid-19 guidelines, retailers will be able to open fitting rooms and give advice on applying beauty treatments.
Tony Wheeler, manager of John Lewis’ Peter Jones branch in Sloane Square in central London, said it took around four weeks to prepare to reopen the store, which closed on December 19. The team of 600 staff, most of whom worked in Waitrose supermarket groups or dealing with customers online, were all retrained on the latest safety precautions and product information while cleaning shelves and taking out fresh produce.
The shop was in a time chain with Christmas stuff and preparations for the [January] to sell. During the lockdown, we sent a lot of stock to support online sales, so it was as if a swarm of locusts had passed through, he says. The staff are really excited and happy to have returning customers for face to face interaction.
While the permanent closure of chains such as Topshop, Dorothy Perkins, J Crew, Oasis, Warehouse and Laura Ashley, as well as some Debenhams, John Lewis, House of Fraser and Marks & Spencer stores, will leave large gaps in downtown areas. and shopping centers. , these stores which reopen their doors believe that British shoppers again want to go out on the streets.
Pippa Wicks, general manager of John Lewis, which has 34 outlets after closing 16 in the past year, expects queues outside stores. People will be happy to come back. When we reopened before, we saw a lot of emotion. We are an important part of people’s lives if they have a store nearby.
She expects fashion floors, the children’s shoe department, and beauty counters to be the busiest, but also hopes shoppers will be keen to make more thoughtful purchases on big-ticket items such as sofas. , beds and refrigerators now that they can try them out. in the shop.
In recent weeks, the group has seen an increase in online sales of dresses, handbags and makeup by 200%, 100% and 50% respectively, as shoppers prepare for a more social time again. .
John Lewis took advantage of the closing time to revamp some stores, bringing in new brands based on what has sold well online. It’s also geared up for the more price-conscious shoppers, with a new line of home and baby items sold under the Anyday brand with prices 20% cheaper than its other lines.
Wicks says some buyers will be more price conscious due to economic concerns, but she also expects some people to have more money to spend, not having spent to get to work or go on vacation during months. I think there will be a bit of an increase over the summer, she said.
Sumeet Yadav, the managing director of Hamleys, the world’s oldest toy store, also believes shoppers will be eager to return to the stores and has planned a menu of activities including a Pokmon scavenger hunt, a Spider appearance. Senior man and Harry Potter wand training. Yadav says the store has also adapted activities such as its Marvins Magic show so that the entertainment can be enjoyed in a more socially distant way.
Our main goal is to give a warm welcome to the family with many activities. We have thought carefully about how to make children feel like life is back to normal. Sales have been tough because our stores have been closed, but it’s also a time to think and invest and prepare for our future growth, he says.
Wicks estimates it could take 18 months for main streets and shopping malls to fully recover, assuming there is no longer a lockdown to control the virus. She says she believes downtown stores will take longer to rebound than those in commercial parks or out of town due to the shift to work from home and the decline in tourism due to restrictions on international travel.
As habits change, John Lewis is putting more products in Waitrose stores and also aims to open at least one or two small neighborhood stores, with cafes and seasonal produce, by the end of the year. .
Neighborhoods could see new life, she said. People want to shop more locally, for convenience and to support local businesses. There could be some positive aspects for these shopping streets. They can perform a different function. What is in these shops on Main Street is subject to change.
While some established chains are disappearing, others are taking advantage of the space that has become available and the resulting drop in rents to add new stores or to launch in the UK.
At the Trafford Center in Greater Manchester, the closure of stores such as Topshop, Burton, Karen Millen and Thorntons has given way to other brands. New stores in the complex include Irish athletic brand Gym + Coffees, the second largest outlet in the UK, an electric car showroom Polestar, the fast growing noodle bar Chopstix, online eyewear brand Pop Specs and The first store of Real Housewives of Cheshire star Seema Malhotras. Forever Unique Label.
Health and beauty retailer Superdrug is opening 15 stores this year, Kurt Geiger will open nine new stores on Monday, PureGym will launch 10 new gyms next week and Mike Ashleys Frasers Group (formerly Sports Direct) is moving into a former Debenhams store in Wolverhampton . , which was split to house an upscale Flannels store, a Sports Direct store and a Frasers department store.
