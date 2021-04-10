Business
Gold ETF recorded record net inflows of 6,918 crore in FY21
NEW DELHI: In the past fiscal year, gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) posted record net inflows 6,918 crore, the highest on record in a year. According to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi), net inflows into gold ETFs jumped 328% year-on-year from Rs1,613 crore in FY20.
Entries in gold ETFs have been in line with the rise in global gold prices. In the aftermath of the pandemic and the ensuing turmoil in economies around the world, domestic gold prices hit a record high of 56,000 rupees per 10 grams in August.
However, with a better-than-expected economic recovery and a tightening in US bond yields, gold prices have come under pressure, correcting about 21% from their peak. But entries have remained robust despite the correction in gold prices.
Experts believe that the second wave of covid infections could derail the economic recovery and thus support gold prices in the future.
Fluctuations in bond yields keep gold prices volatile. The pace of central bank purchases of gold has been slow, but steady, supporting overall market sentiment. The rapid increase in covid cases and their impact on the economy and overall is increasing panic and distress in the market. Holdings of gold-backed ETFs and similar products reached a record high of $ 3,890 t at the end of September. Global investors have added record amounts of gold-backed ETFs to their portfolios during the first half of 2020, “said Navneet Damani, vice president, commodities research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
He believes investors should use price corrections as an opportunity to accumulate gold.
Prices have risen significantly so there will be episodes of upward correction which we are seeing right now. The uptrend is likely to resume soon and dip to Rs.43,700-44,200, could be used to initiate a new entry with upside potential to test Rs.50,000 followed by new life high Rs.56500 per 10 grams “, Damani said.
Gold is considered a hedge against inflation, and experts advise having an allocation of around 10-15% in gold.
Have a personal finance question? Send your questions to [email protected] and have them answered by industry experts.)
