Kansas City GM and Ford factories hit by chip shortage are forcing downsizing
DETROIT The global semiconductor shortage has forced General Motors and Ford to further cut production at their North American factories, including in the Kansas City area, as chip supplies appear to be tightening.
The closures will likely reduce the inventory of dealerships of vehicles manufactured in the factories.
GM says it has managed to keep humming from factories that make top-selling, high-profit pickup trucks and full-size SUVs.
GM continues to exploit all available semiconductors to build and ship our most popular and demanded products, the company said in a statement Thursday.
the shortage of chips has already invaded various markets since last summer. This has made it difficult for schools to buy enough laptops for students forced to learn from home, delayed the release of popular products like the iPhone 12, and created insane difficulties in finding the latest game consoles. video, such as the PlayStation 5.
But things have gotten worse in recent weeks, especially in the auto industry, where factories are closing because there aren’t enough chips to finish building vehicles that are starting to look like computers on wheels. The problem was recently exacerbated by a stranded container ship that blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week, choking up chips moving from Asia to Europe.
These issues are likely to frustrate consumers who cannot find the vehicle they want and sometimes find themselves content with low-end models without so many sophisticated electronic features. And that threatens to leave a big dent in the auto industry, which by some estimates is expected to lose $ 60 billion in sales in the first half of its year.
GM said the cuts will take place in Spring Hill, Tennessee; Ramos Arizpe, Mexico; Ingersoll, Ontario; Fairfax, Kansas; Lansing, Michigan, Delta Township; and Lansing, Michigan, Grand River factories.
Spring Hill, which makes the Cadillac XT5, XT6 and GMC Acadia SUVs, will close the weeks of April 12 and 19. Production of the Chevrolet Blazer at Ramos Arizpe will shut down for a week on April 19.
The Lansing Grand River plant, which manufactures the Chevrolet Camaro and Cadillac CT4 and CT5 sedans, will remain closed throughout the week of April 26. The Lansing Delta Township plant will be closed for a week starting April 19, reducing production of the Chevy Traverse and Buick Enclave SUVs.
The Kansas and Ontario factories will be closed the week of May 10. Both have been inactive since the week of February 8. The Ontario plant manufactures the Chevrolet Equinox SUV, while the Kansas plant manufactures the Chevy Malibu sedan and the Cadillac XT4 SUV.
Also Thursday, Ford announced the closure of its Chicago, Flat Rock, Michigan and Transit van sides of the Kansas City assembly plant in Claycomo, Missouri, during the week of April 12.
But seven US factories will operate during the traditional two-week summer shutdown in late June and early July. The Chicago plant manufactures the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator SUVs, while Flat Rock manufactures the Mustang sports car.
GM expects the chip shortage to cost it up to $ 2 billion in pre-tax profits this year due to lost production and sales. Ford is preparing for a similar blow. Besides GM and Ford, Nissan, Stellantis, Volkswagen and Honda seem to have been hit the hardest.
IHS Markit estimates that from January to March, the chip shortage reduced North American auto production by about 100,000 vehicles. In January of last year, before the pandemic, the U.S. auto industry had enough vehicles to meet 77 days of demand. In February 2021, it was down almost 30% at 55 days. Edmunds.com says discounts are going down and prices for new and used vehicles are on the rise.
