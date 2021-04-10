Gasoline And Diesel Prices Today In India: Gasoline And Diesel Prices Today In Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad And Other Cities





The cost of gasoline in Mumbais is now the highest in major cities at Rs 96.98 per liter, while diesel costs Rs 87.96 per liter. Gasoline and Diesel Rates Today in Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad: Gasoline and diesel prices remained unchanged for the eleventh day in a row on Saturday April 10, 2021. Prices for the Gasoline and diesel were last changed on March 30, 2021, where the price of gasoline was reduced by 22 paise per liter and diesel by 23 paise in Delhi. The national capital Delhi reported a gasoline price of Rs 90.56 per liter, diesel in the city was priced at Rs 80.87 per liter. The petroleum marketing companies – Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), which own around 90% of the retail outlets in India, revise the prices of oil daily. fuel based on a daily moving average of the benchmark fuel in the international market and exchange rates. The cost of gasoline in Mumbais is now highest in major cities at Rs 96.98 per liter, while diesel in the country costs Rs 87.96 per liter. The price discrepancy between Delhi and Mumbai is due to different prices in different cities. Gasoline and diesel prices are set on the basis of transport costs, local taxes and VAT. Currently, the base price of gasoline is Rs 32.79 per liter, followed by a transport charge of Rs 0.28 per liter. The dealer is charged 33.07 per liter for gasoline, to which is added Rs 32.90 per liter of excise duty, as well as a dealer commission of Rs 3.69 and VAT of Rs 20.90 per liter. This makes the final price of gasoline in Delhi Rs 90.56 per liter. Gasoline prices crossed the 100 rupee mark in some cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra in February, but with the drop in international oil prices, retail prices fell. India is 85% dependent on imports to meet its oil needs. It can be noted that prices have risen to a record Rs 21.58 per liter for gasoline since the government increased excise duties in March 2020, while diesel prices rose by 19.18 Rs per liter. Gasoline, diesel prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Pune * Chennai: Gasoline price – Rs 92.58 per liter; Diesel price – Rs 85.88 per liter

* Calcutta: Gasoline price – Rs 90.77 per liter; Diesel price – Rs 83.75 per liter

* Pune: Gasoline price – Rs 96.62 per liter; Diesel price – Rs 86.27 per liter

* Bengaluru: Gasoline price – Rs 93.59 per liter; Diesel price – Rs 85.75 per liter

* Hyderabad: Gasoline price – Rs 94.16 per liter; Diesel price – Rs 88.20 per liter

* Noida (TOP): Gasoline price – 88.91 per liter; Diesel price – Rs 81.33 per liter

* Mohali (Punjab): Gasoline price – Rs 92.77 per liter; Diesel price – 83.72 per liter

* Chandigarh: Gasoline price – 87.14 per liter; Diesel price – Rs 80.57 per liter

* Gurugram (Haryana): Gasoline price – Rs 88.52 per liter; Diesel price – Rs 81.45 per liter The price of crude oil drops 2% this week Oil prices stabilized on the downside on Friday and fell about 2% this week as production surges and renewed COVID-19 lockdowns in some countries offset optimism about a recovery in the economy. fuel demand. Brent futures for June stabilized 22 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $ 62.95. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for May ended at 28 cents, or 0.5%, down to $ 59.32, according to Reuters. Get live stock quotes for BSE, NSE, US market and latest NAV, mutual fund portfolio, see latest IPO news, top performing IPOs , calculate your tax using income tax calculator, know the most profitable markets, the best losers and the best equity funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest news and updates from Biz.







