Business
Localized lockdowns threaten to disrupt microfinance collections
MUMBAI: Imposing state-specific lockdowns to contain the spread of covid-19 could hit the collections of microfinance institutions (MFIs).
Krishnan Sitaraman, senior director and deputy director of ratings at Crisil, said sector collection efficiency has stagnated at 90-94% in recent months from the pre-pandemic level of 98-99%.
These mini-locks may limit improvement in the coming months, ”he said.
For relief, however, micro-lenders have been allowed to continue operating in Maharashtra, unlike the days of the nationwide lockdown last fiscal year.
Maharashtra, which is seeing a significant increase in coronavirus cases, has announced a mini lockdown until April 30, while several other states have also declared nighttime curfews and weekend closures.
According to Crisil, Maharashtra is among the top five states in terms of microfinance lending, with assets under management of around Rs16,700 crore in December, accounting for 7% of all such loans. Meanwhile, collection efficiency in Maharashtra has been relatively lower at 85-90% even before the latest restrictions due to previous extended lockdowns and trails the all-India average by 90-94% in December, did he declare.
However, unlike last fiscal year, the disruption to economic activity due to the mini-lockdown is expected to be relatively moderate during this fiscal year. Since many MFI borrowers provide essential services which continue to function as usual, their cash flow may be limited to some extent, ”he said.
Crisil pointed out that while Non-Bank Financial Corporations (NBFCs)-MFIs are better prepared to deal with the situation due to their previous experience with foreclosures, their ability to manage asset quality and maintain healthy collections deserves attention. be watched.
The exposure of Crisil-rated NBFC MFIs in Maharashtra ranges from 5% to 28% of their total loan portfolio and represents over 65% of state MFI assets under management.
Crisil Ratings is monitoring the situation and will take necessary action based on developments and their impact on collections, revenue profile and funding measures, ”he said.
