ETFs and Mutual Funds: Why Fee Hate Investors Should Love ETFs

Although the universe of mutual funds is much larger than that of exchange-traded funds, more and more investors are finding that they can save huge sums of money in both fees and taxes and put in more. money in their pocket by opting for ETFs. An ETF is a collection of hundreds, and sometimes even thousands, of stocks or bonds held in a single fund similar to a mutual fund. But there are also a number of significant differences between the two. When comparing fees, ETFs are clear winners Many studies show that in the long run, managed mutual funds cannot beat an index fund, like an ETF. For example, according to the SPIVA scorecard, 75% of large cap funds underperformed the S&P 500 over five years to December 31, 2020. Almost 70% underperformed over three years and 60% over one year. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg, with most other managed mutual funds both domestic and international underperforming their applicable index. This is in part due to the higher fees of managed mutual funds, which reduce investor returns. According to Morningstar, the average expense ratio of a managed mutual fund in 2019 was 0.66%. Compare that to a well-diversified ETF portfolio, which can be combined with an average blended fee of 0.09%, according to ETF.com. Try to get such low fees with mutual funds.

What makes the fee differential even greater are the invisible transaction costs of trading securities within a mutual fund. Because of the difficulty in calculating these invisible trading costs, the SEC gives mutual fund companies a way to disclose them to the consumer. But University of California finance professor Roger Edelen and his team gave us a pretty good idea when they analyzed 1,800 mutual funds to determine average invisible trading costs. According to their research, these costs averaged 1.44%. Keep in mind that this is in addition to the 0.66% average mutual fund expense ratio mentioned above. An ETF, on the other hand, was cloning an unmanaged index, which typically has very few trades going on, and therefore those hidden trading costs are little or nothing. Between the expense ratio and the invisible transaction costs of a managed mutual fund, the total average expense easily exceeds 2% for mutual funds, which is more than 20 times the typical expense of a mutual fund. ETFs. Tax savings are another victory for ETFs ETFs can also save consumers money by avoiding taxable capital gains distributions that are declared by the mutual fund even when the investor has not sold any of their mutual fund shares. Mutual funds are required by law to make distributions of capital gains to shareholders. They represent the net gains from the sale of stocks or other investments throughout the year that take place within the fund. Keep in mind that this capital gains distribution is not a share of the fund’s profit, and you may actually have a taxable capital gains distribution in a year the mutual fund lost. money.

ETFs, on the other hand, do not typically trigger this type of distribution of taxable capital gains. The only time you realize a taxable capital gain is when the investor sells their shares in the ETF for profit. They’re more nimble than mutual funds, too An ETF trades in real time, which means you get the price the moment the trade is made. This can be a real advantage for an investor who wants to have better control over his price. However, with a mutual fund, no matter what time of day you trade, you get the price at the close of the market. A sticking point to consider: the buy and sell elements of ETFs While ETFs have many great advantages, one potential problem to look out for is their bid-ask price structure. The demand is the price that the investor pays for the ETF and the supply, which is normally lower than the asking price, is the price at which the investor can sell the ETF. Highly traded ETFs have a very narrow spread between the bid and ask price, often as little as a single penny. But a lightly traded ETF can have a much larger spread, which under bad circumstances could cause the investor to sell the ETF as much as 4% or 5% less than what they paid. Mutual funds, on the other hand, set their prices at market close and investors pay the same price to buy and sell, so this risk is eliminated. Another point to think about: bonus or discount ETFs may trade at a premium or at a discount to their net asset value, or net asset value. Simply put, this happens when it is trading at what is usually a price slightly higher or a price slightly lower than the value of the underlying securities of the ETFs. While most ETFs have very low discounts and premiums, some, especially those that are lower traded, may stray further from the actual value of the underlying holdings. For example, if an investor bought an ETF whose premium was trading well above its net asset value, they could experience a potential loss if the price of the ETF approached its net asset value and the investor had to sell. You never have to face this problem on a mutual fund because stocks are always valued at net asset value. The bottom line Despite these potential drawbacks, for the cost-conscious investor who plans to hold their investments for a period of time, ETFs can be a way to lower fees, enable more agile transactions, and lower taxes compared to their cousins. Mutual funds.