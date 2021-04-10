Why has the PSPC market cooled so quickly?

In just a few weeks so far in 2021, over 30 new SPACs (Special Purpose Acquisition Companies) have hit the market. Over 400 of these blank check companies are still looking for deals. However, there has been a dip in recent weeks, both in the number of new PSPCs being created and in ratings of existing PSPCs on the market.

In this Fool live Video clip, recorded on April 5, Fool.com Contributor Matt Frankel, CFP, and Focus on industry Host Jason Moser explains why the PSPC market has moved so quickly from hot to freezing cold.

Jason Moser: Matt, I feel like the PSPC craze has slowed down a bit. Is it just me?

Matthew Frankel: He stopped abruptly.

Moser: There were no headlines. For a month or two, it was just SPAC, SPAC, SPAC. It was nothing other than PSPC 24/7. It really seems to have almost disappeared. What is happening?

Frankel: Let me read you some data points here. I just took a look at my TD Ameritrade [Editor’s note: a subsidiary of Charles Schwab] account before jumping here. There are no new SPAC IPOs [initial public offerings] planned for this week. There was one that was made public last week. The week of March 15, there were 24. The week of March 8, there were 23, and the week of March 1, there were 36.

Frankel: It has come down to one last week and zero this week so far. That’s why I’m saying it didn’t just slow down, it came to a screeching halt.

Frankel: Not just the numbers, the price action really shows that the market has been inundated with them. If I add them up, let me do a quick count; I am sort of a mathematician. About 75 PSPCs went public in March, and among them, most of them are trading at or below their net asset value, which was $ 10 a share. This is why a PSPC becomes public. The highest I saw was $ 10.10. Not only do they not get as much investor attention and go public as often, but they don’t trade at those premiums we’ve seen. If you remember, some of them were trading at huge premiums before they even made a deal.

Frankel: These have really cooled down. We did our SPAC series here recently, so to name a few from there. Both are Chamath [Palihapitiya]PSPCs that have not yet found a closed deal. IPOD [Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings IV (NYSE:IPOD)] and IPOF [Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings VI (NYSE:IPOF)] are both down 40% from their recent highs. They didn’t have a market then, they don’t have a market now; it just really got cold. They no longer trade for such a high premium. They were trading $ 17 or $ 18; now they’re trading for around $ 11. Remember they have $ 10 per share of assets in a trust account.

Moser: Yes. I was going to say, at some point, if they don’t find that deal to bring to market, you get that $ 10 back, at the end of the day. This is the basis.

Frankel: Right. The premium has just evaporated here. Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square [Tontine Holdings] (NYSE: PSTH), this is the one that people are really optimistic about. That’s down 27% from its highs. Even those for which the deals were announced have cooled. We talked about Lucid; Churchill Capital IV (NYSE: CCIV) is the one who takes Lucid in public. That’s a 64% drop from when the deal was announced. The 23andMe, an acquisition of the Virgin group, Acquisition of VG (NYSE: VGAC) – down 44% since the announcement of the agreement. SoFi [Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings V (NYSE:IPOE)], the one we’ve talked about and really love – down 40% from its highs.

We have seen the number of PSPCs going public decrease, we have seen the premium for which the new PSPCs are trading evaporate completely. And we’ve seen even the ones that the market has really grabbed the headlines over the past month or so, they’re also very quiet. There are still over 300 PSPCs on the market looking for targets.

Frankel: There are billions and billions of dollars of capital waiting for companies to go public. It really looks like the market has just been flooded, and it caught up to it really quickly.

Moser: Yes. And I also wonder when you think about these PSPCs and the nature of so many of these companies: they go public much sooner than they normally would – in many cases pre-income or very modest income, $ 20 [million], $ 30 million, you are talking about very modest amounts.

With PSPCs, it really seems to be less about the fundamentals than the psychology behind them – the excitement, the potential, the growth. Just like you were saying with Upstart, for example, really, this growth: they have to make sure they can show that growth that really supports this assessment.

For me, I’m wondering with PSPCs, as we start to reopen more fully, people start to go back to work like they used to … we become a little less virtually linked and a little more real-world based. and do something else now. I wonder if maybe the psychology is starting to fade a bit, that interest is starting to fade a bit, just because, first of all, you said so many people have come to the market. There are only so many great ideas out there to start with, but also maybe people just don’t watch and listen to that stuff. They don’t watch content or listen to it 24/7 like a lot of people may have done over the past year or so.

Frankel: Yes. At some point, the appetite for speculation begins to wane.

Moser: Yes. That’s a good way to put it.