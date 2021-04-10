Business
Why has the PSPC market cooled so quickly?
In just a few weeks so far in 2021, over 30 new SPACs (Special Purpose Acquisition Companies) have hit the market. Over 400 of these blank check companies are still looking for deals. However, there has been a dip in recent weeks, both in the number of new PSPCs being created and in ratings of existing PSPCs on the market.
In this Fool live Video clip, recorded on April 5, Fool.com Contributor Matt Frankel, CFP, and Focus on industry Host Jason Moser explains why the PSPC market has moved so quickly from hot to freezing cold.
Jason Moser: Matt, I feel like the PSPC craze has slowed down a bit. Is it just me?
Matthew Frankel: He stopped abruptly.
Moser: There were no headlines. For a month or two, it was just SPAC, SPAC, SPAC. It was nothing other than PSPC 24/7. It really seems to have almost disappeared. What is happening?
Frankel: Let me read you some data points here. I just took a look at my TD Ameritrade [Editor’s note: a subsidiary of Charles Schwab] account before jumping here. There are no new SPAC IPOs [initial public offerings] planned for this week. There was one that was made public last week. The week of March 15, there were 24. The week of March 8, there were 23, and the week of March 1, there were 36.
Moser: Wow.
Frankel: It has come down to one last week and zero this week so far. That’s why I’m saying it didn’t just slow down, it came to a screeching halt.
Moser: Yes.
Frankel: Not just the numbers, the price action really shows that the market has been inundated with them. If I add them up, let me do a quick count; I am sort of a mathematician. About 75 PSPCs went public in March, and among them, most of them are trading at or below their net asset value, which was $ 10 a share. This is why a PSPC becomes public. The highest I saw was $ 10.10. Not only do they not get as much investor attention and go public as often, but they don’t trade at those premiums we’ve seen. If you remember, some of them were trading at huge premiums before they even made a deal.
Moser: Yes.
Frankel: These have really cooled down. We did our SPAC series here recently, so to name a few from there. Both are Chamath [Palihapitiya]PSPCs that have not yet found a closed deal. IPOD [Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings IV (NYSE:IPOD)] and IPOF [Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings VI (NYSE:IPOF)] are both down 40% from their recent highs. They didn’t have a market then, they don’t have a market now; it just really got cold. They no longer trade for such a high premium. They were trading $ 17 or $ 18; now they’re trading for around $ 11. Remember they have $ 10 per share of assets in a trust account.
Moser: Yes. I was going to say, at some point, if they don’t find that deal to bring to market, you get that $ 10 back, at the end of the day. This is the basis.
Frankel: Right. The premium has just evaporated here. Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square [Tontine Holdings] (NYSE: PSTH), this is the one that people are really optimistic about. That’s down 27% from its highs. Even those for which the deals were announced have cooled. We talked about Lucid; Churchill Capital IV (NYSE: CCIV) is the one who takes Lucid in public. That’s a 64% drop from when the deal was announced. The 23andMe, an acquisition of the Virgin group, Acquisition of VG (NYSE: VGAC) – down 44% since the announcement of the agreement. SoFi [Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings V (NYSE:IPOE)], the one we’ve talked about and really love – down 40% from its highs.
We have seen the number of PSPCs going public decrease, we have seen the premium for which the new PSPCs are trading evaporate completely. And we’ve seen even the ones that the market has really grabbed the headlines over the past month or so, they’re also very quiet. There are still over 300 PSPCs on the market looking for targets.
Moser: Wow.
Frankel: There are billions and billions of dollars of capital waiting for companies to go public. It really looks like the market has just been flooded, and it caught up to it really quickly.
Moser: Yes. And I also wonder when you think about these PSPCs and the nature of so many of these companies: they go public much sooner than they normally would – in many cases pre-income or very modest income, $ 20 [million], $ 30 million, you are talking about very modest amounts.
With PSPCs, it really seems to be less about the fundamentals than the psychology behind them – the excitement, the potential, the growth. Just like you were saying with Upstart, for example, really, this growth: they have to make sure they can show that growth that really supports this assessment.
For me, I’m wondering with PSPCs, as we start to reopen more fully, people start to go back to work like they used to … we become a little less virtually linked and a little more real-world based. and do something else now. I wonder if maybe the psychology is starting to fade a bit, that interest is starting to fade a bit, just because, first of all, you said so many people have come to the market. There are only so many great ideas out there to start with, but also maybe people just don’t watch and listen to that stuff. They don’t watch content or listen to it 24/7 like a lot of people may have done over the past year or so.
Frankel: Yes. At some point, the appetite for speculation begins to wane.
Moser: Yes. That’s a good way to put it.
This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Questioning an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]