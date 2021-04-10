Home Prices Rise And How Long To Repair A Mortgage: Questions And Answers For First-Time Home Buyers First buyers

Do I have to fix my mortgage for more than two years?

The rates for two and five year fixed rate mortgages are close at the Royal Bank of Scotland, for example, you can fix for two years at 3.18% and for five years at 3.4%, which on a 160,000 mortgage means a difference of about 20 per month. If reducing your monthly costs is your main concern, the short-term offer is better for you.

But when you get to the end of the term, you are unlikely to want to switch to the lenders standard variable rate because it will be higher, so you will need to take out another loan. If you stay with the same lender and don’t borrow more, there will be no legal or appraisal fees, but you may be charged product fees. That could mean coughing up 500 or more every two years.

Nick Morrey, of mortgage broker John Charcol, says there’s an argument for a three-year fixed rate over a five-year rate if you think house prices are going to rise. You will have made repayments and you may have built up enough equity in the property to switch to a cheaper offering. Transaction rates go down as you go down to 90% and then 85% of loan-to-value. One caveat is that if you’ve gone for a 40-year long-term mortgage, let’s say you won’t have paid much in those three years.

Most lenders now allow you to transfer your mortgage if you move home, so instead of paying it off early and incurring penalties, you simply move the agreement to your next location.

I’m a first-time buyer, but isn’t my partner making a difference?

For some things, yes. If you want to use the new Equity Purchase Assistance Loan program, you must both be new to homeownership, in the UK and overseas. The same goes for the stamp duty exemption for new buyers in England and Northern Ireland, which will apply after September and means no house tax costs up to 300,000 people.

Would you like to benefit from the new participatory purchase assistance loan program? Photograph: Rui Vieira / PA

Mark Harris, managing director of mortgage broker SPF Private Clients, says that when it comes to home loans, each lender has their own interpretation of who is.

Some lenders, such as Barclays and Santander, require both parties to meet the definition of first-time buyer, while Halifax and NatWest allow, in the case of a joint application, for only one party to meet the definition. Other lenders define a first-time buyer as someone who has never held a mortgage or owned unencumbered property in the past 12 months.

If you have saved in a Purchase Aid Isa or a Lifetime Isa and want to use the money as a deposit, you will still get the government bonus even if your partner previously owned it.

Will house prices continue to rise?

The big question and the one that worries those who hope to buy and those who have just bought. Will you be left behind if you don’t act now? Will you regret it if you do and the prices crash? Neal Hudson, Housing Market Analyst at BuiltPlace, says there are still a lot of short-term risks to the housing market, but things like the new mortgage guarantee system make it very clear the government is keen to support the housing market. and avoid a crash if possible.

Buyers should think carefully before they get caught up in a bidding war and pay only what they can afford. Jonathan Harris of Forensic Property Finance

Home prices are only really an issue if you want to sell or remortgage while you live in your property, the important thing is whether you can afford the monthly repayments and if you like that. You can try to protect yourself against negative equity, where your mortgage is worth more than your home, by starting with the biggest deposit you can afford. Buying the largest location you can afford is also worth considering, as properties that other people can move into when they need more space tend to remain popular when the market is on the market. studios are not doing well.

At the end of the day, Hudson says, trying to time the market is impossible and you should treat it like a home rather than an investment.

Jonathan Harris, Forensic Property Finance, says: Buyers need to think carefully before they get caught up in a bidding war and only pay what they can afford, also trying to overwork themselves to secure a particular property.

Should I buy a property in a cheap place and leave it just to get a foot on the ladder?

People who live in expensive parts of the country are often tempted to move up the property ladder by buying somewhere in a cheaper location. Keep in mind that this means that you will not be able to get a regular mortgage if you plan to rent it out, you will need a mortgage for rental and to be able to prove that the rent will cover more than the repayments. . You will also need a deposit of at least 25%.

Buying a property that will not be your primary residence will mean that you will be subject to stamp duty if you complete after September, as the first-time buyer relief is only available on a property in which you have ownership. ‘intention to live. You will not pay the 3% surcharge. on second homes, however.

If you plan to sell later and use any increases to help you buy in another part of the country, remember that a 10% increase in a place where homes are cheap may not mean you followed a smaller increase in more expensive locations. .

Do I have to do an additional investigation?

Surveyors will report anything that seems likely to affect the property. Photograph: Gary Doak / Alamy

Unless you are buying new construction, doing your own investigation will ensure that there aren’t any big issues you will have to pay to fix. Surveyors are often cautious and will point out anything that seems likely to affect the property. Sometimes you might decide that you are happy to proceed with your purchase, and sometimes you might want to have other inspections done or speak to the sellers. who will fund the work that needs to be done. A good surveyor can also tell you if a change you want to make is possible, which could be a dealbreaker if you were hoping to expand or do a loft conversion. It might seem like a big expense and an easy cost to reduce, but it could save you a lot of money in the long run.

How much should I budget for other costs?

This is difficult, as some of the costs will depend on where you live and how much you pay for your property. But beyond the bond and any stamp duty, there are legal fees, surveys, and moving costs to keep in mind. Which? has a good summary of costs this shows that legal work could cost up to 1,500 and a house condition survey as much as 1,000. He puts the total between 1,330 and 6,140.

In addition to these things there might be repairs etc. as well as ongoing costs such as insurance, land rent [on a leasehold] and operating overhead, Harris says.