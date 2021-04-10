Communitas Capitals’ infrastructure-driven investment approach pays off with Coinbase and others

“We didn’t decide to create a crypto fund,” says Doug Atkin, managing partner of venture capital firm Communitas Capital. “We just moved this way organically.”

The investment theme of the former CEO of Instinet Atkin and his two Communitas co-founders – Tom Glocer, former CEO of Reuters, and Duncan Niederauer, former CEO of the New York Stock Exchange – is building an infrastructure Steps. In other words, providing the picks and shovels that are slowly changing the paradigm.

Following up on this theme took these three people on a journey that included early support for the soon-to-be-listed cryptocurrency exchange to Coinbase to recent investments in hot tickets like zero-knowledge proof firm StarkWare and the Alchemy back-end provider.

“I would call our thesis ‘pattern recognition,'” said Atkin, the driving force behind Instinet’s dominance in e-commerce in the late 1990s, which drove the company Initial public offering of $ 464 million. He also led Majestic Research, one of the early pioneers in using big data to deliver key insights to the world’s largest asset managers.

Similar patterns that existed in the transformation of the stock markets are repeated for cryptocurrency. On the other hand, as crypto started with retail investors (rather than evolving from institutional to retail like traditional markets), it has led to fragmentation and many trading venues. What’s at stake for crypto right now are things like getting a Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (EFT) over the line in the United States

“Market decentralization is good,” Atkin said, “but you need software in the middle to bring all of these exchanges and markets together.”

This is really about what crypto needs to become a real asset class, and that is infrastructure, Glocer said.

“It means things like real end-of-day data, sound asset management strategies, ways to keep things safe and secure. So everything you needed in the stock markets, ”Glocer said.

History of Communitas

Founded three years ago, Communitas Capital was the formalization of what Atkin, Glocer and Niederauer had been doing informally together for years. The hat has been distributed, $ 20 million has been raised and the company has now made 17 investments. Communitas is now on the verge of going out and raising its second fund.

It’s very natural in Silicon Valley history to only talk about your brilliance with the good guys. Back up the truck, and you’ll see all the others that I thought were really smart that blew up.

The company’s most recent investments, which again follow the thesis of the need for infrastructure, lie at the crossroads of decentralized finance (DeFi) and the current craze for non-fungible tokens (NFT).

“Alchemy is a lot like DevOps for DeFi and NFT developers,” Glocer said. “The guys really impressed me. It was kind of like when I met the Coinbase team. The Alchemy guys were in their twenties and looked like they had taken over half of Stanford. “

The Coinbase moment

Prior to the launch of Communitas, when Glocer started out as an angel investor, he was fortunate enough to join Coinbase. C Series 2015.

“I was introduced to the founders of Coinbase, who were thinking early on about issues that are close to my heart, such as market structure and price transparency. I was so impressed that I asked if they would make an allowance available to me. And that’s how Coinbase came to be, ”Glocer said.

Thanks in large part to the current crypto bull load, Coinbase shares are expected to be around $ 350 each, catapulting the exchange into the ranks of $ 100 billion high-priced IPOs like Airbnb and Uber.

Glocer, who also joined early rounds for LendingClub and TransferWise, remains humble about his fortuitously timed investments, however.

“I think it’s very natural in the history of Silicon Valley to only talk about your brilliance with the good guys,” Glocer said. “Back up the truck, and you’ll see all the others that I thought were really smart that blew up.”

