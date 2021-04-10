With RBI keeping interest rates on hold, quantitative easing unfolds: Fitch





SINGAPORE: Fitch Solutions revised its forecast for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to maintain its policy repurchase rate (repo) at 4% in FY 22 (April 2021 to March 2022) from 25 basis points reduced to 3.75%.

This is because the RBI has committed to buying up to Rs 1 lakh crore of bonds in the first quarter of fiscal 22 to cap borrowing costs and support the recovery of the economy.

Meanwhile, Fitch revised its inflation rate forecast to an average of 5 percent in FY22, from 4.6 percent previously, due to high inflationary pressures that underline the RBI’s expectations to maintain its key rate. outstanding.

The RBI kept its policy pension rate at 4 percent during its monetary policy meeting on April 7. Therefore, the reverse pension rate was left at 3.35 percent.

In addition, the RBI announced a program to acquire government securities in the secondary market (G-SAP 1.0), committing to purchase up to Rs 1 lakh crore of government bonds, crossing a new step towards formalizing quantitative easing.

Fitch said he initially expected another cut in policy rates to stop the rise in government bond yields since the Union budget was announced in February.

“However, having an explicit bond buying direction from RBI after G-SAP’s announcement will also have a similar, if not more effective, effect than a rate cut on capping the rise in yields. bond. ”

Government bond yields have risen since the Union budget was announced in February, given the government’s heavy borrowing plan in the market of Rs 14.3 lakh crore. True, the RBI had previously bought government bonds in the secondary market and held 3.1 lakh crore of bonds in FY21.

However, G-SAP’s announcement marked the first time that the RBI had committed to an explicit bond buying amount.

“We believe this adds to the bond market’s certainty on the path of bond yields evolution over the next few months. It will complement existing open market operations and the central bank’s ‘twist’ to cap increases in bond yields. ”

“Operation Twist” refers to the simultaneous buying of long-term bonds and the selling of short-term bonds to cap long-term returns. Following the announcement, nominal 10-year government bond yields fell 12 basis points from today’s high, indicating that G-SAP’s announcement helped ease the nerves of bond market players.

Fitch said India entered a second wave of Covid-19 infections in April despite an expanded vaccination rollout with new lockdowns implemented in the hardest-hit state of Maharashtra and separately as well in Delhi to handle the growing number of cases.

As these two states together account for 17 percent of GDP, with Maharashtra contributing around 13 percent, further restrictions on activity and economic movements will weigh on the pace of the ongoing recovery.

“We expect the ongoing recovery to be driven by private consumption and gross fixed capital formation. However, we have anchored our real GDP growth forecast at 9.5% for fiscal 22, which puts us under the IMF’s 12.5%, ”Fitch said. .

