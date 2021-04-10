24 Hour Trinity Health Vax-A-Thon Continues Saturday | New





HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Trinity Health is hosting a 24-hour vax-a-thon. This is the first 24-hour vaccination clinic in Connecticut. The clinic started Friday evening at 5 p.m. People, all with dates, were seen lining up throughout Friday night. All appointments are booked at this time. They accept walk-in tours, but you may have to wait or come later. Trinity Health says it’s good to have some form of identity, but you won’t be turned down if you don’t. At the end of the “vax-a-thon”, 4,000 people will be vaccinated. “It’s a good night. The weather is nice and we all want to get vaccinated so we can get back to normal, ”said Jennifer Carr, a resident of South Windsor. Jennifer and her family of four were all vaccinated Friday night. They overcame the pandemic together and now they are getting vaccinated together. “Really grateful. I think this is a great thing for the community,” Carr said. Trinity Health’s vax-a-thon at Hartford’s Artists Collective is the turning point for many. “It was difficult, because I live alone. Hope this is the beginning of the end, ”said Windsor resident Steven Masce. Nearly 275 volunteers will work until 5 p.m. Saturday to vaccinate 4,000 people. They offer the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Volunteer Cherelle Rozie said this vax-a-thon was personal to her. “I survived COVID with my siblings, so I lived it, but also getting the vaccine myself and hopefully protecting those around me in the future was really important,” he said. explained Rozie. At midnight and early in the morning, the vax-a-thon volunteers will continue to leave, one arm at a time. “It’s great. It’s great to try to get everyone vaccinated, to save the world, one step at a time,” added Meg Scheibel, a West Hartford resident. The event was made possible in part by a donation of $ 50,000 from three community partners, including Fairview Capital Partners, Inc., Fairview ALL IN Fund of the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving and the JoAnn and James Price Fund for Community Safety in Hartford. Foundation for public donations. Connecticut administered more than 2.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday evening. To date, more than 883,000 people across the state are fully immunized. Here you’ll find immunization information for the rest of the state, including how to register and clinic locations.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.







