Labor party tries to regroup following loss of Alabama

WASHINGTON (AP) Despite the strongest public support and the friendliest president in years, the American labor movement has just suffered a stinging defeat – yet again.

Amazon warehouse workers in Bessemer, Alabama, voted overwhelmingly against join the Retail, Wholesale and Department Stores Union in the highly anticipated election results announced on Friday.

Amazon and business groups celebrated the move, saying warehouse workers had a chance to weigh the pros and cons of union membership – and voted to reject it.

But union activists argue that the imbalanced vote shows how unfair the odds are against union organizing efforts and underscore the need for Congress to reform U.S. labor laws. Last month, the House passed such legislation – the Protection of the Right to Organize Act (PRO) – but she risks dying in the Senate.

Bessemer results reveal a flawed union electoral system, ”Celine McNicholas, labor lawyer at the Left Institute for Economic Policy, said in a statement. It is clear that if policy makers do not reform our country’s labor law system, they are in fact denying workers a meaningful right to a union and collective bargaining ”.

The retail union complains that Amazon coated the Alabama workplace with anti-union posters and forced employees to attend mandatory sessions in which the company denigrated the union. Union organizers, on the other hand, had to grab workers outside the warehouse door to make their presentation.

The law has failed workers, ”said Benjamin Sachs, professor of labor law at Harvard Law School. The law gives employers too much leeway to interfere with the ability of workers to choose to join a union. This choice should be up to workers, not employers.

Amazon supporters note that the company paid an average of $ 15.30 an hour – more than double the minimum wage in Alabama – and offered health care and other benefits. Union representation is a choice for workers, ”said David French, spokesperson for the National Retail Federation. But many clearly prefer opportunities in a competitive market that offers high wages and benefits.

Randy Korgan, national director of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters for Amazon, dismissed the idea that Amazon is paying competitive wages at a time when $ 15 an hour has become minimum wage in some states. Korgan said he made over $ 15 an hour himself as a warehouse worker in the early 1990s.

Using the minimum wage as a barometer is a huge mistake, Korgan said. This is not a minimum wage job and for any employer to congratulate themselves and use it as a guidance message shows that they do not understand how difficult this job is.

American unions have been in decline for decades. The percentage of workers who belong to unions peaked at 34.8% in 1954, according to the Congressional Research Service. Last year, their share of workers fell to 10.8%, reports the Ministry of Labor.

The rate of unionization in the Americas is one of the lowest in the world; it compares to 90% in Iceland, 67% in Denmark, 28% in Canada and 17% in Germany, according to the International Labor Organization.

Union activists say companies routinely punish employees who try to organize – and get away with it. Even when workers agree to unionize, companies often negotiate in bad faith. The current system expects a degree of heroism from people most of us do not have, ”said Thomas Geoghegan, labor lawyer and pro-union author.

Economists have linked the decline of unions since their heyday in the 1950s to the growing income gap between the wealthiest Americans and the rest. Unions have not only increased the wages of their own members; they also pressured other employers to offer better wages and benefits.

A 2011 study by economists at Harvard University and the University of Washington found that the collapse of organized labor accounted for at least one-fifth of the growth in inequality between 1973 and 2007.

As concerns about inequalities have grown, public support for unions has grown. Gallup reported last year that 65% of Americans support unions, the most since 2003 and up from 48% in 2009.

The unions also have support in the White House and democratic control of the House and Senate. President Joe Biden has vowed to be the most pro-union president you have ever seen. During the trade union campaign in Bessemer, he clearly expressed his support for the right of workers to choose a union, and he supports the PRO law.

Passed 225-206 by the House, the law would overturn right to work laws, currently in force in 27 states, that prevent unions from collecting dues from workers who refuse to join – but still benefit from union contracts.

It would also give union organizers more control over how and where union votes are cast and empower the National Labor Relations Board to impose fines on companies that do not comply with council orders.

But the Senate does not appear to have the 60 votes necessary to overcome a filibuster, which will ultimately condemn the effort. The Democratic Party cannot deliver because of the filibuster, ”Geoghegan said. It is heartbreaking.

Even without a legislative victory, he said, Biden could boost unions by directing federal contracts to companies with collective agreements.

Michael Lind, founder of think tank New America and author of A History of the American Economy, said American unions are hampered by the way they are forced to organize – company by company or workplace by workplace, as in the case of the Amazon warehouse. in Bessemer. Many European countries, on the other hand, organize union representatives by industries or entire sectors.

Let’s just admit that corporate negotiation is a rotten collapsed building, Lind said. Let’s start from scratch with sectoral negotiations.

Adam Ryan, a 32-year-old part-time Target employee in Virginia who founded a group called Target Workers Unite in 2019, notes that unions have for years focused more on contract negotiations than on radical strikes they organized decades ago.

Often times the stereotypes that companies use to dissuade people from unionizing are largely true, the idea that they are third parties and that they come and take dues out of your paycheck and they really don’t. not much for you when you need it, he said.

Ryan argues that unions need to reform to change people’s feelings towards them or that people need to learn that there are different organizing strategies that can be driven from below.

Others say that, despite a long series of job losses, it is too early to exclude unions. Philip Dray, author of There is Power in a Union: The Epic Story of Labor in America ”, recalls the United Auto Workers prolonged struggle to organize Ford workers and Cesar Chavez fight to organize farm workers from California.

Labor collectives have never been an easy fix with this country, ”said Dray. Unions have often lost a battle against formidable opposition, only to continue and win the war.

DInnocenzio reported from New York. AP Business writer Alexandra Olson in New York City contributed to this story.

