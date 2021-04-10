The Broad Stock Market Is Not In A Bubble, But These 5 Sectors Are, JPMorgan Says | Currency News | Financial and business news





Spencer Platt / Getty Images Concerns about a potential bubble forming in the stock market have grown as stocks continue to hit record highs.

But according to a Thursday memo from JPMorgan, the broader stock market is not in a bubble.

Instead, five particular sectors appear to be in bubble territory after more than tripling their prices, the bank said.

Sign up here to receive our daily newsletter, 10 things before the opening bell. A continued rise to record highs in the stock market has worried some about the formation of a bubble as valuations appear stretched and rising inflation looks imminent. But according to a Thursday memo from JPMorgan, there is no bubble in the broader stock market. High expectations of historic economic growth amid the reopening of the US economy are supporting the rise in equities, according to the bank, which expects US GDP growth of 6.3% for 2021. But in some areas there appear to be pockets of foam that are likely experiencing a bubble, JPMorgan said. These are sectors that “have more than tripled in prices over a short period,” the bank said. These are the five sectors of the stock market that appear to be in a bubble, according to JPMorgan. 1. Clean energy Everything related to ESG has seen a surge in prices as investors continue to look to sustainable investing. Clean energy is an industry of concern to investors looking to invest in a green future, and the major holdings of the iShares Clean Energy ETF represent companies in the fuel cell and wind power industries. Since its pandemic low last year, the ETF has risen 324% in less than a year, meeting JPMorgan’s criteria for a potential bubble. 2. Solar energy The industry has seen a strong boost as the prospects of a Joe Biden presidency and a democracy-controlled Senate became more apparent. President Biden stressed that solar power is a necessary basic technology to fight climate change. The industry is expected to benefit significantly from Biden’s $ 2.2 trillion infrastructure bill. Solar stocks rebounded strongly from its pandemic low, with ETF Invesco Solar rising 496% in less than a year. Read more: We asked 5 top growth fund managers for their favorite stock picks. These are the 4 that many managers believe will crush the market in the future. 3. Electric vehicles Following the theme of clean energy and Biden’s green agenda, electric vehicles have staged some monster rallies over the past year, mostly led by Tesla. Now investors are hoping for more gains, with Biden’s infrastructure bill including $ 174 billion for the electric vehicle industry. Shares of electric vehicles have risen 178% since the pandemic trough last year, as measured by the iShares Self-Driving and Electric Vehicle ETF. 4. Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin remains the most popular cryptocurrency, but thousands of other crypto assets exist, and many of them have seen sharp price increases over the past year. These crypto assets tend to move in tandem with Bitcoin, which has seen an increase of over 1,400% since the low of the pandemic last year. The total market value of cryptocurrencies recently surpassed $ 2 trillion, and even XRP grabbed an offer as it faces a lawsuit by the US Securities and Exchange Commission. As JPMorgan views cryptocurrencies in a potential bubble, the company believes bitcoin could hit a long-term price target of $ 130,000. 5. PSPC The boom in PSPCs over the past year has been unprecedented, as companies looking to go public have bypassed the traditional IPO process in favor of the faster and cheaper PSPC process amid the pandemic. In the first quarter of 2021, PSPCs raised more money than it did throughout 2020. Some estimates even suggest that the current PSPC team has over $ 1 trillion in purchasing power. But the SEC is starting to focus on PSPCs and the high profit estimates companies make when they go public.

