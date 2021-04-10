Things to know before taking a loan against stocks, mutual funds

NEW DELHI: Securities lending is not among the fastest, but among those with a lower interest rate. Lenders offer Loans Against Securities (LAS) two or three percentage points higher than their mortgage rates.

A borrower can consider the option instead of liquidating the investments. Your investments will continue to grow as long as they are committed to a lender. You will also continue to receive dividends, bonuses, etc. during the term of the loan.

You can pledge securities such as stocks, equity or debt mutual funds, insurance policies, and bonds to raise money.

Lenders usually have a list of securities they are willing to accept, which is available on their websites. For example, in the case of stocks, a bank may only accept the top 50 or 100 companies. In the case of mutual funds and life insurance policies, they might have a specific list of companies.

In the case of stocks, a lender will offer 50 to 60% of the value of the securities in the form of a loan. It could be higher in the case of debt or bond funds. In addition, lenders may request additional collateral if the value of the securities decreases during the term of the loan.

Beware of charges on LAS. In addition to the processing fee, a lender may charge stamp duty on the loan agreement, pledge creation fee, etc.

Some lenders such as HDFC Bank and Yes Bank offer loans for stocks and mutual funds online. The process is completely paperless.

Keep in mind that these are short term loans, usually for a maximum term of 36 months. Some lenders offer a flexible repayment option, where borrowers can pay interest every month and the principal at the end of the loan term.

