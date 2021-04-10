Alibaba faces $ 2.8 billion fine from Chinese regulators

By hitting the Alibaba e-commerce titan with record antitrust fine of $ 2.8 billion On Saturday, Chinese authorities sent a message to the country’s high-profile internet industry: We have our eyes on you.

The sanction imposed on Alibaba, one of China’s most valuable private companies and the foundation of the business empire of Jack Ma, its most famous tycoon, was the biggest move in the government campaign to tighten its oversight of Big Tech.

In December, the Chinese market watchdog began investigating whether Alibaba violated the country’s antimonopoly law by preventing traders from selling their products on other shopping platforms. On Saturday, the regulator said it had concluded that Alibabas’ exclusionary practices had hampered competition in online retailing, affected innovation in the internet economy and harmed consumer interests.

The resulting fine far exceeds the $ 975 million antitrust sanction that China imposed on Qualcomm, the US chip giant, in 2015.