Business
Alibaba faces $ 2.8 billion fine from Chinese regulators
By hitting the Alibaba e-commerce titan with record antitrust fine of $ 2.8 billion On Saturday, Chinese authorities sent a message to the country’s high-profile internet industry: We have our eyes on you.
The sanction imposed on Alibaba, one of China’s most valuable private companies and the foundation of the business empire of Jack Ma, its most famous tycoon, was the biggest move in the government campaign to tighten its oversight of Big Tech.
In December, the Chinese market watchdog began investigating whether Alibaba violated the country’s antimonopoly law by preventing traders from selling their products on other shopping platforms. On Saturday, the regulator said it had concluded that Alibabas’ exclusionary practices had hampered competition in online retailing, affected innovation in the internet economy and harmed consumer interests.
The resulting fine far exceeds the $ 975 million antitrust sanction that China imposed on Qualcomm, the US chip giant, in 2015.
Authorities left little doubt on Saturday that they intended to continue to control the internet giants in China. In a comment which was published online a minute after the fine was announced, Peoples Daily, the official newspaper of the Communist Party, called the regulation a kind of love and care.
Monopoly is the great enemy of the market economy, the commentary reads. There is no contradiction between regulating by law and supporting development. On the contrary, they complement and reinforce each other.
The fine is unlikely to make a substantial dent in Alibabas’ fortunes. The State Administration for Market Regulation, the agency that imposed the sanction, said the amount represented 4% of Alibabas’ domestic sales in 2019. The company reported profits of more than $ 12 billion. dollars in the last three months of 2020 only.
Nonetheless, the confrontation with regulators could have more lasting effects on Alibabas’ business, which has expanded beyond purchasing into logistics, groceries, entertainment, social media, travel booking and much more. others.
Like Facebook, Google and other internet giants, Alibaba has argued that the breadth of its business helps make each of its services more useful. But critics say the size of the company influences the playing field for competitors and restricts consumer choice.
Alibaba is now likely to be much more careful when it comes to doing anything that looks like armed users or rivals, said Angela Zhang, associate professor and director of the Center for Chinese Law of the University of Hong Kong. Their competitors will be the first to come to the regulator to complain if something goes wrong, she said.
Even so, Professor Zhang said, Beijing’s failure to seek major additional concessions from Alibaba makes the antitrust authorities’ decision good news for the company as a whole.
Six years ago, when Qualcomm was fined, it also agreed to provide Chinese customers with large discounts on patent royalties. On Saturday, the market regulator said only that Alibaba would have to curb its anti-competitive behavior and submit reports on its compliance for three years.
I think the market should react positively, Professor Zhang said, while warning that the government may still pursue investigations into other aspects of Alibabas’ business.
In a statement, Alibaba said it will accept the fine sincerely and strengthen internal systems to better serve our responsibility to society.
The sanction pronounced today served to alert and catalyze companies like ours, Alibaba said. It reflects the thoughtful and normative expectations of regulators towards the development of our industry.
China started stepping up its review of its tech giants last year. The market regulator proposed update the anti-monopoly law with new provisions for large Internet platforms like Alibabas. In November, officials halted plans by Alibabas’ sister company, the finance-focused Ant Group, to go public and tightened their oversight of internet funding.
In December, he opened the anti-monopoly investigation into Alibaba, a surprising turning point for Mr. Ma, whom people in China had long touted as an icon of entrepreneurship. In late October, shortly before Ant Groups’ shares began trading, Ma spoke at a conference in Shanghai and accused Chinese financial regulators of thwarting innovation on behalf of the risk control. His remarks were not well received in the state news media.
Skepticism about the influence of large Internet companies is also on the rise in the United States and Europe. Western regulators have repeatedly fined Goliaths like Google for various antitrust violations. But in general, these sanctions have not changed the nature of business enough to alleviate concerns about their power.
China started later than the West on this front. In recent months, in addition to the Alibaba investigation, the antitrust authority has also imposed smaller fines on companies for failing to disclose acquisition transactions in advance.
Yet the government’s campaign is already starting to influence the functioning of China’s internet giants, reflecting the extent to which all private companies in China must stay in Beijing in good graces to survive.
For many years, Alibaba and its rival, gaming and social media giant Tencent, have competed fiercely in various companies, including dissuading their own users from spending time on the services of other companies. This may be starting to change. In a first for the company, Alibaba recently asked two of its commerce platforms, Taobao Deals and Xianyu, to have a presence on WeChat, Tencents’ ubiquitous messaging app.
Tencent is an obvious potential target for Beijing’s future anti-monopoly action. With WeChat, the company has created and maintained an all-in-one platform for information, entertainment, finance, shopping and more, giving it excellent leverage over rivals and small businesses as that essential guardian of Chinese Internet users.
As businesses get bigger and bigger and Internet services become more and more a part of people’s lives, businesses need to be much more accountable, both to users, to government, to society, Tencents President Martin Lau said last month. a conference call with analysts. Now I think it’s important for us to understand even more what the government is concerned about, what the society worries about, and to be even more compliant.
Chinese authorities do not seem to want to tip the scales too much against internet companies, which have legions of loyal users and employ many young and highly skilled workers.
In November, shortly after officials put Ant Groups’ IPO plans on ice, the Chinese market regulator released draft guidelines for the enforcement of antitrust laws on Internet platforms. the final rules, which appeared in February, differed in several ways.
One provision in the draft lowered the bar on authorities to argue, in some cases, that a company was a monopolist. This provision did not form part of the final rules. Another clause in the draft that later disappeared would have made it easier for regulators to argue that companies that held large amounts of user data were abusing their dominance.
Authorities also don’t seem to want to tighten control over internet giants in a way that would undermine China in its strategic rivalry with other world powers, one in particular.
In high-tech industries, competition between China and the United States is intensifying, former market regulator official Li Qing said in an interview in january with a Beijing newspaper.
We need to give innovative companies in our country more room to develop, a better policy environment and more room to correct flaws, Ms. Li said. We need to encourage companies to keep innovating and to become big. and strong.
