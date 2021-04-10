Saudi Aramco signs $ 12.4 billion pipeline deal with EIG-led group – News

Energy giant Saudi Aramco said it has reached a $ 12.4 billion deal to sell a minority stake in a newly formed oil pipeline company to a consortium led by US-based EIG Global Energy Partners.

The deal comes as Aramco seeks to monetize its once untouchable assets in order to generate revenue for the Saudi government as it ramps up efforts to diversify the oil-dependent economy.

“At closing, Aramco will receive initial proceeds of approximately $ 12.4 billion, further strengthening its balance sheet through one of the largest energy infrastructure deals in the world,” the company said in a statement Friday evening. .

“As part of the transaction, a newly formed Aramco subsidiary, Aramco Oil Pipelines Company, will lease the rights to use Aramco’s stabilized crude oil pipeline system for a period of 25 years.

The EIG-led consortium will hold a 49% stake in the subsidiary, Aramco said, adding that it would retain “full ownership and operational control.”

Aramco did not specify which other companies were part of the consortium.

In the statement, Aramco CEO Amin Nasser hailed the deal as a “landmark transaction” that would help “maximize returns for our shareholders”.

The announcement comes after Aramco has posted consecutive declines in profits since it began reporting earnings in 2019, putting pressure on public finances as Riyadh pursues multibillion-dollar plans to diversify it. ‘economy.

Last month, Aramco reported a 44.4% drop in 2020 net profit due to lower crude prices.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest exporter of crude, was hit last year by low prices as the coronavirus pandemic weighed on global demand, leading to sharp cuts in production.

Despite this, Aramco has said it is meeting its commitment to pay dividends to shareholders worth $ 75 billion in 2020 – an amount that exceeds reported profit and free cash flow.

Aramco’s dividend payments are helping the Saudi government, the company’s largest shareholder, manage its soaring budget deficit.

Long regarded as the kingdom’s “crown jewel”, Aramco and its assets were once tightly controlled by the government and viewed as off limits to outside investment.

But with the de facto rise of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is pushing to implement his “Vision 2030” reform program, the kingdom has shown itself ready to cede some control.

Aramco sold a slice of its shares on the Saudi Stock Exchange in December 2019, generating $ 29.4 billion in the world’s largest public offering.

In January, Prince Mohammed said the kingdom would sell more Aramco shares in the coming years.

He said future stock offerings would be a key way to boost the Public Investment Fund, the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund that is the main driver of its diversification efforts.

In another major diversification push at the end of last month, Saudi Arabia announced plans to inject $ 3.2 trillion in investments into the national economy by 2030, in largest companies in the kingdom, including Aramco.

Under the program name “Shareek”, or partner, Aramco and other large Saudi companies will lead the investment campaign by contributing five trillion riyals ($ 1.3 trillion) over the next decade, said Prince Mohammed.

In a briefing to reporters, he added that the companies, many of which were listed, had agreed to cut dividends and redirect money to the national economy in return for incentives such as subsidies.

In the statement announcing the agreement with the EIG-led group, Nasser said Aramco “is capitalizing on new opportunities that also strategically align with the recently launched Shareek program.” – AFP



