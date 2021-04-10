3 cheap energy stocks to buy now





Energy stocks have been on fire this year, fueled by rising oil prices. The average energy stock in the S&P 500 is already up almost 30%, more than three times the performance of the market as a whole. However, despite this sharp rise, many energy stocks are still trading at cheap valuations. Three that stand out as compelling options for value investors these days are Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), and Morgan’s children (NYSE: KMI). Recent movements make it even cheaper Master Limited Partnership (MLP) Crestwood Equity Partners has held up fairly well in the volatile oil market of the past year. The mid-market company generated $ 580.3 million in adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in 2020, as well as $ 361.2 million in distributable cash flow – up 10% and 18%. 5%, respectively, from 2019 levels. This allowed the company to generate enough cash to cover its monstrous 8.9% distribution on two occasions. Crestwood Equity expects its earnings and cash flow to continue to grow in 2020, driven by improving oil market conditions. He recently raised his outlook to a range of $ 575 million to $ 625 million for Adjusted EBITDA and $ 335 million to $ 385 million for Distributable Cash Flow. With a current enterprise value (EV) of Crestwood of $ 4.2 billion and a market capitalization of $ 1.8 billion, this forecast implies that it is trading at 8.4 times its earnings and 4.7 times its cash flow at the midpoint of its forecast ranges. It’s even cheaper per share, since the company has agreed to buy back 15% of its outstanding shares from a former strategic investor. Its cheap valuation leads MLP to authorize an additional buyout of up to $ 175 million of its equity. Low cost growth Canadian energy infrastructure giant Enbridge also weathered last year’s storm fairly well. The company generated slightly higher adjusted EBITDA in 2020 and 2% more distributable cash flow, despite all the turmoil in the oil market. Enbridge expects to continue to grow in 2021. The Company sees its distributable cash flow increase between $ 3.73 and $ 3.96 per share at the current exchange rate. With Enbridge stock recently trading at around $ 37 a share, it is selling for less than 10 times its cash flow. Meanwhile, it’s even cheaper when you consider its built-in growth prospects. Enbridge expects its cash flow per share to grow at an annual rate of 5% to 7% through at least 2023, thanks to a multibillion-dollar expansion program that includes new oil and gas pipelines and wind farms offshore in Europe. Add in the Enbridge dividend, which currently pays 7.2%, and it has double-digit total return potential. Cheap no matter how you cut it Pipeline giant Kinder Morgan faces a few more headwinds than its peers, which has put some strain on its cash flow. The company’s distributable cash flow fell to $ 2.02 per share last year and is on track to decline to $ 1.95 per share in 2021. Meanwhile, its adjusted EBITDA is on track to decline. 2% this year to $ 6.8 billion. However, with Kinder Morgan’s stock currently trading below $ 17 a share, it sells for 8.7 times its cash flow, which is cheap for a company that generates reasonably stable cash flow. It is currently producing enough cash to cover its 6.3% dividend yield and expansion program, with leeway. Moreover, it is inexpensive compared to the underlying value of its assets. This is evident in the recent sale of a minority stake in Natural Gas Pipeline Company of America for 11.2 times its 2020 EBITDA. To put this into perspective, Kinder Morgan as a whole is trading at 10.6 times its expected EBITDA for 2021. This valuation haircut leads Kinder Morgan to target $ 450 million in share buybacks this year. Finding value in a hot industry While energy stocks have surged this year, many are still trading at low valuations as the sector still hasn’t recovered from last year’s turmoil. Energy infrastructure companies, in particular, are selling low after last year’s massive sell-off in the industry – all because they fear a wave of bankruptcies among their customers will dramatically reduce their cash flow. . This did not happen, leaving value investors with many enticing options. And these are led by Crestwood, Enbridge, and Kinder Morgan.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Questioning an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.







