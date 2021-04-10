New iPads finally on the way but supply shortages cause delays





While we at Macworld read and write about Apple all week, we totally understand you couldn’t. But since you’re here now, let us keep you up to date with everything you need to know from the past week. The iPad Pros are finally coming (we think) After a lot of false hopes over the past few weeks, it looks like new iPad Pros are finally on their way, possibly arriving as early as Tuesday. If you haven’t been following rumors, we are waiting for a mini LED screen, an A14X processor and a better camera. The design will likely stay the same and hopefully we’ll have a few high-end features to separate it from the Air, such as Thunderbolt 4 and professional apps. However, the other rumored products – AirTags, AirPods, and Apple TV – might not be joining the party. The latest rumors say there won’t be an event to debut the new iPad, which means it could be a standalone version. Chip shortage begins to affect production While supply constraints and chip shortages have plagued the automotive and graphics card industries for some time, Apple has so far avoided any serious impact. But a new report from Nikkei Asia says Apple pushed production of packs of both its iPad and MacBook models after they were hit by shortages. And things could get worse. Just this week, Ford and GM shut down several factories due to chip shortages, and Google reportedly canceled the Pixel 5a due to chip issues as well. So far, we haven’t heard anything about the iPhone – and Apple is in a better position since it makes its own chips – but it seems likely that the iPhone 13 will be delayed at least as long as the last year. Find my … everything We don’t know if we’ll ever see AirTags, but Apple’s announcement this week could be even better. For the first time ever, third-party devices will be able to access Apple’s Find My network so that users can track non-Apple objects. There are only a handful of devices at launch, including a pair of VanMoof e-bikes and true Belkin wireless headphones. There’s also a keychain tracker from Chipolo that looks a lot like the supposed AirTags. Apple says more partners will be arriving soon, and if enough Find My devices launch, it could make AirTags useless before they even arrive.

Michael Simon has covered Apple since the iPod was iWalk. His obsession with technology dates back to his first PC, the IBM Thinkpad with the pop-up keyboard to replace the reader. He’s still waiting for it to come back in style.

