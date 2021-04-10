2 Retail Stocks View Big Insider Buys





Rent-A-Center chairman Jeffery Brown and Joann CEO Wade Miquelon each recently disclosed significant share purchases. Zhi Qi / Dreamstime.com



Insiders from two retailers recently revealed large stock purchases. A stock is hot. The other, not so much. Rent-A-Center



(ticker: RCII) the action was on a tear. The supplier of furniture, appliances and other consumer goods to hire-purchase saw its shares climb 32.8% last year, doubling the 16.3% increase in the



S&P 500 Index.



So far this year, Rent-A-Center stock has climbed 51.8%, compared to a 9.9% increase in the index. Meanwhile,



Joann



(JOAN), an arts and crafts retailer, has been in what’s known as a halted IPO because the shares sometimes trade for less than the $ 12 price of its initial public offering. savings in March. With Joann’s stock closing at $ 11.87 on Friday, they’re 1% below the IPO price. Newsletter Sign-Up Review and preview Every night of the week, we highlight the resulting market news and explain what matters tomorrow. Jeffrey Brown, President of Rent-A-Center, paid $ 1.5 million on February 26 for 26,996 shares, an average price of $ 55.56 each. Brown reported the purchase with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, more than a month after the transaction. Generally, the SEC requires that a purchase or sale of a company’s stock by an officer or director be reported. within two working days. However, in the filing, Brown noted that his report was delayed due to administrative issues impacting the operation of the Edgar filer filing codes. Edgar is the SEC filing system. Brown bought the shares through a limited liability company he controls. The LLC now owns 47,765 Rent-A-Center shares. Excluding shares purchased through dividend reinvestment, Browns only other purchase of Rent-A-Center shares on the open market was in May 2020, when he paid $ 460,118 for 20,000 shares, an average price of $ 23.01 each. He was a member of the board of directors of Rent-A-Centers since 2017. In response to a request to make Brown available to comment on his latest transaction, Rent-A-Center said Brown does not comment on his personal transactions. Regarding the timing of Browns ‘filing, the company referred to the note in Browns’ filing without further comment. Joann President and CEO Wade Miquelonpaid $ 540,000 on April 6 for 47,550 shares, an average price of $ 11.36 each. He now owns 102,550 Joann shares. Miquelon has been appointed Chairman and CEO in February 2019. Inside Scoop is a regular feature of Barrons covering stock transactions of corporate executives and board members, called insiders, as well as major shareholders, politicians and other important figures. Because of their insider status, these investors are required to disclose stock transactions to the Securities and Exchange Commission or other regulatory groups. Write to Ed Lin at [email protected] and follow @BarronsEdLin.







