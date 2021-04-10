Deere unveils new combine built exclusively in the Quad Cities





EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) – A new John Deere product just rolled off the assembly line that’s bigger and better to help farmers become more efficient in the fields. And that creates more jobs in the Quad Cities. The new X-9 combine is manufactured exclusively at the Deeres Harvester Works factory in East Moline. On Thursday, TV6 got the very first look. And it is not an ordinary machine. Truly, its revolutionary technology, said plant manager Jim Leach. The X-9 pushes all the buttons with smarter technology, like artificial intelligence, cameras and sensors, all to help farmers adapt to conditions, while saving fuel and time. . Its so high-tech, the X-9 has been recognized by the Consumer Electronics Show. Machine learning and AI are happening in your cell phone. We need to make sure that the same kind of technology goes into these combines, Leach added. Another important feature of this huge green machine is the harvesting capacity – 50 percent more than the previous model (S790). Deere says she can harvest enough high-yielding corn to fill seven tractor-trailer trucks in an hour. Project X-9 has resulted in more than 200 new jobs and a greater sense of stability, according to United Auto Workers 865 president David Thompson. It just projects long-term employment prospects for our community and our members, Thompson said. I think it shows our employees that they were here to stay and while we still have things we need to work on, we are a great employer in the Quad Cities, Leach added. Tami Hedgren, manufacturing manager for large tractors and combines, says that for the teams who worked on the project, presenting it to customers also brings a sense of pride. It’s really exciting not only for our clients to drive their profitability to make them more efficient, but also for our employees and our community, she said. The Deere Harvester Works plant has been operating in one location for over 100 years and employs approximately 1,500 people. They hope the same kind of innovation used to produce the X-9 will keep the plant running for another 100 years. Other facts: X-9 combine costs around $ 803,000 Deere Harvester Works is the largest combine harvester plant in the world Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

