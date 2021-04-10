bne IntelliNews – Next steps for Romanias Fondul Proprietatea

Romanias Fondul Proprietatea (FP) celebrated the tenth anniversary of its listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) earlier this year. Since 2011, several of its portfolio companies have also been listed on the stock exchange, and the long-awaited IPO of its largest holding company, hydroelectric producer Hidroelectrica, is finally expected in late 2021 or early 2022.

FP was listed on the BVB in the year following the appointment of the US investment firm Franklin Templeton as manager of the fund. This was followed in 2015 by a secondary listing on the London Stock Exchange, where the portfolio companies, the electricity distribution company Electrica in 2014 and the gas company Romgaz in 2013, had already carried out double listings.

Today, FP, originally created to compensate Romanians who lost property and other assets under the former Communist regime, is the most weighted company in BVB’s premier BET index, just in front of the largest local bank, Banca Transilvania. It is also the most traded share on the BVB its traded volume represented 35% of the total volume of shares on BVB between 2011 and 2020 and it is the fifth largest publicly traded company. It was the first company to introduce repurchase programs, take-over bids and fast-track book-building bids on the exchange which it said later became popular among local issuers.

The fund not only generated excellent returns for its shareholders, but also, under the professional and diligent guidance of the fund manager, made a significant contribution to the development of the capital market in Romania, said Piotr Rymaszewski, Chairman of the Board. candidates. de Fondul Proprietatea, during a ceremony in January to mark the 10th anniversary of its registration.

The push for positive change in the companies in the fund portfolio has generated significant value over the past decade. It was a rewarding journey, in which the team innovated, opened new avenues and contributed significantly to the advancement of the local capital market, said Johan Meyer, portfolio manager and FP.

Unsurprisingly, FP, which acts as a proxy for major Romanian listed companies, has been hit by the pandemic. FP made a net loss of 102.9 million RON (21.13 million rupees) in 2020, against a net profit of 3.1 billion RON in 2019, which he attributed to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). The main contributor to the loss was the negative net change in the fair value of its equity investments, although this was partially offset by gross dividend income from portfolio companies of RON 1.2 billion, said the bottom.

The fund also reported strong share price performance in the second half of 2020, following a rebound in global equity markets. This led to a historically high share price of RON 1,450 per share on December 30, 2020, while the discount to NAV fell to a low of 9.71% on the same day.

Long-awaited IPO

Hidroelectrica’s IPO representing about half the size of the fund in value terms is scheduled for late 2021 or early 2022, the company CEO Bogdan Badea said in January. FP has a 20% stake in the hydroelectric company which, according to Fondul Proprietateas’ estimates, has a market value of around RON 26 billion (over RON 5 billion) in total.

The government decided in 2013 to list 10% of the shares of Hidroelectrica, but the process has encountered many obstacles in recent years, most recently the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and the passage of the law blocking the sale of shares in state owned companies. Now, Hidroelectrica will finally be able to launch the IPO after the current center-right ruling coalition decides to change the law to allow the sale of shares in public enterprises.

FP has long lobbied for the IPO of Hidroelectrica. It has already significantly reduced the size of its portfolio in recent years. In 2015, PF’s portfolio included 49 companies, up from nearly 90 after a series of sales and IPOs. By early 2021, that number had fallen to 32 companies: six listed and 26 unlisted.

The fund has sold its easier-to-sell stakes in listed companies such as Transelectrica, Transgaz, Romgaz and Conpet, and significantly reduced its stakes in OMV Petrom. In February, it emerged that FP had left his entire state within the Romanian nuclear energy company Nuclearelectrica.

Commenting on the release at an online press conference on March 24, Meyer told reporters: We are constantly reviewing the portfolio and constantly reviewing the potential of each investment. We got to the point where we were looking more intensely at Nuclearelectrica and the potential returns that could be generated in the future and we made the decision to sell. A block of it was a large trade that would be incredibly difficult to execute in the market on an ongoing basis.

In response to a question about why FP does not buy from other Romanian companies, Meyer pointed out: We have to keep in mind from a historical perspective that the fund has continued to trade at a price less than the net asset value, which becomes very difficult to justify when you use the cash realized by the investors in the portfolio to reinvest in many discount companies. The reality is that shareholders can directly own listed shares without a discount for themselves, as would happen through Fondul.

Given the current situation, we are pleased to see a contraction in the level of discount to NAV, however, it still makes sense to continue to use discount controls given the upside potential we see in the portfolio, especially for unlisted investments where we continue to employ a cautious approach to valuation and the upside can be achieved by bringing companies like Hidroelectrica, or Bucharest Airports at some point, or Salrom to the stock exchange .

We still believe in immense value that can be unlocked by bringing unlisted assets to the market, Meyer concluded.

Contradictory approaches

In pursuing the privatizations of its portfolio companies, FP fund managers frequently clashed with the Romanian government the majority shareholder of many companies in which FP holds a minority stake on how they should be managed and privatized.

Since Franklin Templeton became manager of Fondul Proprietatea, the investment firm has worked to improve corporate governance, pushing for reforms to Romanian legislation as well as changes within its portfolio companies. .

As a shareholder of Hidroelectrica, FP participated in the battle against the so called smart guys the company had been hampered by contracts signed under previous rulers, in which it sold electricity at a loss to private traders, dubbed the smart guys by the company. These were canceled, but not without difficulty. Progress was finally made in early 2015, when Hidroelectrica won several lawsuits against traders.

Two years later, FP warned that a new law initiated by two Romanian deputies could lead to a massive transfer of wealth from the state to individuals at the largest port of Bleak Seas, Constanta. FP said at the time that if the law goes into effect, a new group of smart guys will emerge.

Some of the disputes with the government as the majority shareholder concerned a capital increase at Posta Romana, part of which was intended to cover the company’s unpaid bills vis-à-vis the budget, and the payment of holiday vouchers to employees of national salt company Salrom.

More recently, FP warned that Hydroelectrica could end up paying 55% higher taxes for the water it uses under amendments promoted by Energy Minister Virgil Popescu and Environment Minister Tanczos Barna. . If the proposal is accepted, it would increase spending on Hidroelectricas as the company prepares to list its shares with BVB. FP called the change an “unnecessary and unreasonable increase” that pumps money into the pockets “of another state institution.