Fineco traders bought Chinese stocks

Progress has been slow for some Chinese equities and some emerging markets for several years. However, world events have accelerated progress. It appears that traders have invested in companies in China to try to take advantage of this growth.

Let’s take a look at what’s happening in the global markets and see what we can learn from the recent trade action.

What is China’s main stock market?

China actually has a few different stock markets. Each is based in a different city across the country.

the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) is the oldest and most important place for stock trading in China.

It has had an interesting time since its inception. The exchange actually closed for 41 years during the Chinese Cultural Revolution, but reopened for business in the 1990s.

What Chinese stocks have traders bought?

Fineco’s research highlights a number of different stocks that have been popular among traders.

The first three to see a lot of buzz are:

1. JD.com, Inc. (JD)

It is the largest online retailer in China dealing directly with consumers. You can think of them as a Chinese version of Amazon.

Their actions have evolved a lot, in both directions. As many shares were bought as sold. So it’s a pretty even split between traders who want to get rid of stocks and traders who want to acquire more of this interesting Chinese stock.

2. Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU)

Almost everything is online these days. Even teaching.

Online education was already popular in China before the coronavirus pandemic. But the events of the past year have only reinforced this learning trend.

Again, traders are split in the middle between buyers and sellers. Some investors may see greater growth in online education, while others might think there will be less demand.

3. GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX)

This is another business that focuses on online education. He’s based in Beijing and uses technology to deliver things like after-school tutoring and English lessons.

The company has been going through a rough patch since the end of January and its share price has fallen from recent highs. Trade action goes both ways. Some people think it’s a good deal with decent benefits. Other traders believe this downward spiral could continue.

Can you invest in Chinese stocks?

Investing directly in Chinese markets and companies can be a bit tricky. However, many companies in China are realizing that this could discourage investors.

So what you might notice when looking for Chinese companies to invest in is that a lot of them are actually listed on US exchanges like NYSE and NASDAQ.

This simplifies things for investors, making it easier for these companies to raise funds.

What are the best Chinese stocks to buy?

Choosing which companies to invest in always requires a lot of research and there are so many factors to consider before buying stocks.

Investing in Chinese companies can be an even more difficult task. Eastern culture and markets operate differently from those we know. Investing always comes with risk, and diving into unfamiliar places like China can make things more difficult.

With that in mind, I think one of the best ways to invest in Chinese companies is with the help of professionals. You can use your stock trading account to buy things like investment trusts that can pick leaders in those markets for you.

For a more hands-on approach, you can always use a cheap stock trading platform to invest in something like an emerging market index fund. These funds will likely contain some large Chinese companies as well as other artists from different countries. This will give you more diversification and may be a safer game than joining traders.

