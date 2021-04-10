Shenzhen Stock Exchange merges top SME boards





The merger will allow companies to better leverage the capital market for growth and improve overall efficiency, the SZSE said. The SZSE (Shenzhen Stock Exchange) officially merged its main boards of directors and that of SMEs on Tuesday, April 6. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) approved the SZSE’s request to merge the two boards of directors in February, in order to optimize the structure of the Shenzhen stock market. The SME Council was established in 2004 with the aim of helping SMEs obtain financing. As of April 2, approximately 1,004 companies were registered on the SME board, with a total market value of CNY 13.38 trillion (US $ 2.04 trillion). The main board meanwhile had around 500 listed companies at the end of March, with a combined market value of CNY 9.7 trillion. The merger will allow companies to better leverage the capital market for growth and improve overall efficiency, the SZSE said. As part of the merger, the operating mode of supervision and the management rules of the two boards have been unified: the listing requirements, the investment threshold and the negotiation mechanism remain unchanged. Stock codes and abbreviations have been merged. Companies listed on the board of directors of SMEs are now classified among the main companies listed on the board of directors. the total market value of the main table as of April 9 is now CNY 22.9 trillion. The merger also means companies will be able to resume listing on the main board, which has not seen an IPO for about 20 years, according to Caixin. The merger leaves the SZSE with two cards – the main card and the Nasdaq-style ChiNext card. ChiNext focuses on high-tech startups and has a total market value of CNY 10.2 trillion.











