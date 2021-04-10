Business
Events Leading to China’s $ 2.75 Billion Fine on Alibaba
(Reuters) – China on Saturday imposed a record $ 2.75 billion antitrust fine on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, after regulators determined that the e-commerce giant had abused its dominant position in the market for several years .
Alibaba’s business empire has come under intense scrutiny in China since its billionaire founder, Jack Mas, publicly criticized the country’s regulatory system in October. [L1N2M3010]
Here are the key events that led to the fine on Alibaba.
October 21, 2020: Ant Group, Alibabas’ fintech unit wins latest sign from China’s leading securities regulator to register its Shanghai IPO, removing the latest regulatory hurdle to what s announced as the largest IPO in history.
October 24: Ant founder billionaire Jack Ma said at a public event attended by Chinese regulators that the country’s financial and regulatory system is stifling innovation and must be reformed to fuel growth. He compares the Basel Committee of World Banking Regulators to a former men’s club.
October 30: Retail investors bid for a record $ 3 trillion of shares in the double listing of Ants, the equivalent of Britain’s annual economic output, betting on demand for tech services financial institution of Ants in China.
November 2: Four of China’s top financial regulators say they have held regulatory discussions with the two top executives from Ma and Ants. They recommend stricter regulations for online microcredit companies to limit potential financial risks and curb rising debt levels.
November 3: The Shanghai Stock Exchange suspends the IPO of Ants on its technology-driven STAR marketplace, citing regulatory negotiations as a significant event and a more difficult regulatory environment as factors that could disqualify Ant from listing. The move prompts Ant to freeze the Hong Kong part of the list.
November 10: China steps up control over e-commerce markets and payment services owned by companies like Alibaba, issuing draft rules to prevent monopoly behavior of internet platforms
Nov 23: China increases monitoring of Internet platforms is timely and necessary, Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang told the World Internet Conference.
December 14: China imposes fines and announces investigations into deals involving Alibaba and Tencent Holdings Ltd, telling internet giants it will not tolerate monopoly practices and warning them to prepare for closer scrutiny.
December 24: Chinese regulators say they have launched an antitrust probe into Alibaba and will summon the leaders of Ant, the ruling Communist Party spokesman warning of monopoly and haphazard and barbaric expansion.
December 27: The central bank of China says it has asked Ant to shake up its credit and consumer credit activities.
January 20, 2021: Ma makes her first public appearance in three months, speaking to a group of teachers. The appearance of the video allays concerns about its unusual absence from the limelight and pushes Alibaba’s shares higher.
Feb 3: Ant agrees to a restructuring plan with regulators under which it will become a financial holding company, says a person with direct knowledge of the matter.
Feb 4: Ant to ditch its consumer credit data operations, people with knowledge of the matter tell Reuters, a concession to regulators that could help get the massive IPO back on track.
February 7: China’s market regulator issues new anti-monopoly guidelines targeting internet platforms, further tightening restrictions on the country’s tech giants.
March 2: Ant is working on measures to help staff resolve short-term liquidity issues, according to internal messages from Executive Chairman Eric Jing, after the IPO suspension wiped out employees in hopes to cash in their shares.
March 12: Ant CEO Simon Hu unexpectedly resigns, the first senior management exit since the $ 37 billion IPO.
March 18: Chinese regulators say they have Alibaba, Tencent, the owner of TikTok ByteDance, and nine other tech companies for talks on using deepfake technologies on their content platforms, stepping up control over the industry.
April 10: Regulators say they fined Alibaba $ 2.75 billion for violating anti-monopoly rules and abusing its dominant market position, China’s highest antitrust fine.
Compiled by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and William Mallard
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]