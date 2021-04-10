Business
US states face sharp drop in J&J vaccine
The vials labeled “COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine” and the syringe are visible in front of the Johnson & Johnson logo displayed in this illustration taken on February 9, 2021.
In view of Ruvic | Reuters
Johnson & Johnson will cut shipments of its single-dose Covid-19 vaccine by 86% next week, as it grapples with manufacturing issues at a large Baltimore plant.
The government allocated just 700,000 J&J shots to states next week, up from 4.9 million the week before, according to the data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
J&J is awaiting regulatory clearance for a facility in Baltimore, which is run by Emergent BioSolutions Inc, and is working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to obtain clearance.
Several weeks ago, workers at the Baltimore plant mixed ingredients for the J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines, resulting in the destruction of approximately 15 million doses of J&J. The Biden administration handed over responsibility for vaccine manufacturing at the plant to J&J and stopped production of the AstraZeneca vaccine there.
Once cleared, J&J could deliver up to eight million doses each week, White House Covid-19 coordinator Jeff Zients. said Friday during a press briefing. And the company remains on track to deliver 100 million doses by the end of May.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has called on the Biden administration to step up vaccines in her state, which is struggling with the nation’s worst outbreak. Michigan is expected to receive 17,500 J&J doses next week, an 88% drop from the previous week.
The administration said it will continue to allocate injections based on population and has no plans to increase doses to the hardest-hit states because it cannot predict where infections might increase next.
“There are tens of millions of people across the country in every state and county who have yet to be vaccinated,” Zients said Friday. “And the fair and equitable way to distribute the vaccine is based on the adult population by state, tribe and territory. This is how it was done, and we will continue to do so.”
“The virus is unpredictable. We don’t know where the next increase in cases might be,” he added.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement on Friday that the state will only receive 34,900 doses, an 88% drop from the previous week.
“As has been the case since the start of our vaccination effort, factor X is supply, supply, supply, and like all other states, our Johnson & Johnson dose allocation will be significantly lower than the next week, ”Cuomo said.
California will see its J&J allowance drop from 572,700 to 67,600; Florida from 313,200 to 37,000; and Texas from 392,100 to 46,300.
Some states also temporarily discontinued J&J vaccinations in some facilities after people experienced side effects. The Georgia Department of Public Health suspended all beatings at one site after eight people had reactions, and other sites in North Carolina and Colorado have also stopped giving doses due to reactions.
However, the CDC said it did not find any safety issues or cause for concern with the doses of J&J, according to a statement from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said there was “no cause for concern.”
“After looking at each patient’s symptoms, analyzing other vaccinations from the same batch of vaccine, and discussing with the CDC to confirm our results, we are confident that there is no cause for concern,” Dr Eric France, head of the officer service, said in a statement.
The J&J vaccine was the third vaccine authorized in the United States after the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. As of Friday evening, the company delivered nearly 15 million doses to the United States, according to CDC data.
The United States administers an average of 3 million doses of vaccine each day over seven days. One in five Americans is now fully vaccinated, CDC says.
The rate of new cases and deaths of Covid in the United States has dropped significantly from the winter peak when hundreds of thousands of new infections and thousands of deaths were reported daily.
The seven-day average of new cases in the United States was 67,000 on Saturday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. It is comparable to the surge that swept across the country last summer. The United States reports an average of 982 deaths per day.
New infections rise in 23 states as the most infectious variant first identified in the UK has become the dominant strain in the US President Joe Biden called on states to open vaccine appointments to all adults by April 19, as the nation rushes to vaccinate as many. people also possible that the virus mutates.
