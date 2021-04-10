US states face sharp drop in J&J vaccine

The vials labeled “COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine” and the syringe are visible in front of the Johnson & Johnson logo displayed in this illustration taken on February 9, 2021.

Johnson & Johnson will cut shipments of its single-dose Covid-19 vaccine by 86% next week, as it grapples with manufacturing issues at a large Baltimore plant.

The government allocated just 700,000 J&J shots to states next week, up from 4.9 million the week before, according to the data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

J&J is awaiting regulatory clearance for a facility in Baltimore, which is run by Emergent BioSolutions Inc, and is working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to obtain clearance.

Several weeks ago, workers at the Baltimore plant mixed ingredients for the J&J and AstraZeneca vaccines, resulting in the destruction of approximately 15 million doses of J&J. The Biden administration handed over responsibility for vaccine manufacturing at the plant to J&J and stopped production of the AstraZeneca vaccine there.

Once cleared, J&J could deliver up to eight million doses each week, White House Covid-19 coordinator Jeff Zients. said Friday during a press briefing. And the company remains on track to deliver 100 million doses by the end of May.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has called on the Biden administration to step up vaccines in her state, which is struggling with the nation’s worst outbreak. Michigan is expected to receive 17,500 J&J doses next week, an 88% drop from the previous week.

The administration said it will continue to allocate injections based on population and has no plans to increase doses to the hardest-hit states because it cannot predict where infections might increase next.

“There are tens of millions of people across the country in every state and county who have yet to be vaccinated,” Zients said Friday. “And the fair and equitable way to distribute the vaccine is based on the adult population by state, tribe and territory. This is how it was done, and we will continue to do so.”

“The virus is unpredictable. We don’t know where the next increase in cases might be,” he added.