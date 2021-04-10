Curevac says approval of COVID-19 vaccine in May is possible





Bloomberg Eerie Equity Calm puts Wall Street on high alert for the next spark (Bloomberg) – In the calmest week for stocks to date in 2021, Wall Street wonders what will break the calm. Equity trading volume plunged as the S&P 500 hit an all-time high, the five-day average falling American stock markets. to 9.5 billion shares traded – the lowest since October, according to Bloomberg data. Friday was particularly calm, with just 8.7 billion shares moving, the lowest daily total since Christmas Eve. The lull was particularly steep after 13 months of frantic trading that brought the market to the highest bearish. all-time fast and a furious rally unmatched in 90 years. Home-stranded traders turned online brokerage houses into casinos, while vaccine approvals in November sparked more euphoria, prompting investors to turn to stocks they had avoided for months. Since then, more than $ 575 billion has been poured into the market, exceeding the total inflows of the previous 12 years combined, according to data from Bank of America. Everything changed in April and theories abound as to what is behind it. The retail craze calmed down with the easing of economic restrictions. Stimulus bets have been settled. A brief period of selling triggered higher yields was calmed by a chorus of Federal Reserve officials. Economic data is starting to help justify valuations. There are just fewer major issues left to drive massive bets into the market. Regardless, the fund managers say, the quiet won’t last: We were going 100 miles an hour and now we were back in the speed limit, said Arthur Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities. We were going to see a resurgence in volumes and volatility because this year will be like no other year people have ever seen in terms of economic growth, earnings growth, inflation, a whole new framework for the Federal Reserve. . % rally on Monday, the S&P 500 broke three more records to end the week as trading volumes slowed to pre-pandemic averages. The index posted a third consecutive weekly gain and the Cboe volatility index slipped to its lowest level in 14 months. The drop in bets on the Fed’s hikes caused the biggest weekly drop in 5-year Treasury yields since June. Traders reeling from the pandemic uproar remain indifferent to the calm and indicate more turmoil is to come. Take the VIX. At 17, he’s stubbornly high from his average of 14.9 over the seven years to 2019. Bets that summer will bring more chaos to the markets have pushed the gap between the VIX and implied 30-day volatility in four months at the highest level in Bond markets show similar fireworks expectations – short-term interest in the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond exchange-traded fund of 14 billion dollars as a percentage of shares outstanding hit its highest level since 2017 this week, according to data from IHS Markit Ltd. In the meantime, Wall Street prognosticators believe the lead that pushed the S&P 500 to dot-com-era valuations is likely exhausted for the year. At an all-time high of 4,128.80, the index closed Friday ahead of the average year-end target of 4,099 set by strategists tracked by Bloomberg. Skeptics have cited everything from rising yields to stretched valuation and potential tax hikes, as a reason for caution. Tobias Levkovich, chief U.S. equities strategist at Citigroup Inc., whose 2021 target was 3,800, expects the Fed to start rolling back monetary stimulus later this year and earnings expectations. weaken, creating headwinds for stocks and fueling volatility. so does the valuation, but money flows continue to push indexes higher, Levkovich wrote in a note earlier this week. Huge fiscal stimulus and central bank support have created the notion that you don’t need to be risk averse, he added. Indeed, all developments are seen as positive news. Yet such one-sided views are generally not a good place to start. Kim Forrest of Bokeh Capital Partners feels more optimistic. She expects the kick-off of what is expected to be the best earnings season since 2018 to bring stocks back to life, with big lenders such as JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. expected to report the next week. S&P 500 company profits in the first quarter were likely up 24%, led by automakers, banks and retailers, according to data compiled by the Bloomberg Intelligence Show. investment agent. We’re entering earnings season and the bar has been set really low, and I think the first quarter has been pretty good so that’s encouraging. For more articles like this please visit us on bloomberg .com Trusted Business Intelligence Source, Bloomberg LP, 2021

