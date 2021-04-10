Another week without an inspection has frustrated gas stations and auto repair shops





Gas stations and auto repair shops that perform motor vehicle inspections say another week of not being able to do them due to an ongoing issue with a supplier of the motor vehicle registry made wreaking havoc on their businesses. Gabriel Elhelou, inspector at A2Z Auto Repair in Roxbury, said he had had to turn away 250 to 300 vehicle owners since a March 30 cyber attack on Applus Technologies in Shrewsbury. “It impacted us a lot,” Elhelou said. “Most of our income depends on inspections. And for that to happen towards the end of the month, that’s when most people get inspected. “ In a statement on its website last week, the RMV said Applus was in the second phase of a three-phase process needed to bring the MA Vehicle Check program back online after a malware attack that forced the company to temporarily stop the test program. “We are encouraged by the very good progress made by our teams,” says the register. “However, at this time, stations should not expect to conduct inspections until Saturday, April 17.” “We are worried about the financial situation,” said Nadim Lakkis of Sunoco de Chico in Cambridge. “The system has been hacked and our banking information is on the system. What information has been compromised? “ While it’s not clear, the registry gives drivers of vehicles with inspection stickers that expired in March and vehicles purchased or registered from March 23 to April 30 or after to get an inspection. Drivers who have recently had an inspection rejection and are in the 60-day free test window will be entitled to one additional day for each day the Applus system remains unavailable. In the meantime, the state’s more than 1,800 vehicle safety inspection and emissions control stations continue to have to turn people back. “A lot of people need their cars because they are going back to work” now that the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic may be over as more people get vaccinated, said Richard Baldassari, owner of the Richie service center in Medford. And although RMV has asked law enforcement to exercise discretion as to who to cite for expired inspection stickers, “we had to hold back a lot of vehicles that we repair because people are afraid to drive them.” without up-to-date sticker ”. said Michele Repetto, head of the Baldassari office. The RMV estimates that there are between 40,000 and 50,000 vehicles that may still have a March sticker and require inspection once the Appus hack is fixed. For updates on inspections, visit mass.gov/rmv.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos