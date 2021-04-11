Bitcoin price exceeds $ 60,000, ether hits new all-time high during Saturday morning trading





Weekly MMA Bellator 256 results: Ryan Bader hits Lyoto Machida The Bellator MMA cage was at its usual venue, Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, on Friday for Bellator 256: Bader vs. Machida 2. The fight card was titled with a quarterfinal bout of the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix tournament between heavyweight champion and former light heavyweight title holder Ryan Bader and Lyoto Machida. The fight was revenge. The two previously fought in UFC on FOX 4 in August 2012 with Machida defeating Bader by knockout. On Friday, nine years after their first meeting, Bader achieved redemption. In the first round, Machida looked sharp with his strikes and light to the feet. He kicked Bader’s body and legs as he struggled to close the distance. The first half of the second frame looked a lot like the first round. With 90 seconds remaining, Bader stepped forward and got an out. He connected several times with short right hands until the end of the round. In the third round, Bader managed to anchor Machida early in the frame. He landed heavy punches and elbows. Bader had taken full control of the fight. In the final two rounds, Bader controlled Machida on the ground while delivering a heavy dose of punches and elbows. “Redemption was doing me good. I know I just had to be tough here,” Bader said after advancing in the light heavyweight tournament. “The first two rounds are tough with Machida. I knew I could throw him heavy, bring him back to the fence and get that out.” In the co-main event, Liz Carmouche, No. 2 women’s flyweight, defeated promotional newcomer Vanessa Porto by unanimous decision. Porto, a former flyweight champion of Invicta FC, entered the fight on a four-game winning streak in hopes of making a splash in the new company. Carmouche shut down any hope of it with the move and the pressure. Carmouche was able to support Porto against the cage and control it in a clinch position. As the fight progressed, Carmouche began to dominate the action. 3rd place featherweight Adam Borics defeated 8th place Jeremy Kennedy by unanimous decision. After a competitive first round, Borics outclassed Kennedy. Borics’ jab landed multiple times and his leg kicks almost finished Kennedy in the final frame. After the win, Borics called for a title shot. It was my best camp of my life. I’ve been home for about two and a half months, so I have fully recharged. Since moving here to the US I haven’t been home for over a month so I was a little tired last year. Now I am recharged. I’m ready for the title, “he said.” Just give me the winner of the tournament. The video of the UFC Vegas 23 showdown, ranked No.3 in women’s featherweight, Cat Zingano earned her second victory at the Bellator with a first round submission over Olivia Parker. Zingano shot Parker and got run over. From there, she locked an armband which forced Parker to type quickly. I didn’t know what to expect. This is how this game works. You respond as your issues arise and I wasn’t sure what she was going to bring. I knew she had a heart. I know she has bite and size on me and all that, so I wanted to be patient and trust the job that I did, Zingano said. After the victory, Zingano presented her plans to become a Bellator champion. I am in a race for gold. I want to go against the best. I know who is the best. I know these two girls will be fighting in a few months, and I would love to get shot here in Bellator. That would mean a lot to me, “she said. The Bellator 256’s main card kicked off with an unexpected upset. Dan Moret defeated No. 3-ranked lightweight Goiti Yamauchi by split decision. Full Bellator results 256 Ryan Bader defeated Lyoto Machida unanimously decision (49-46, 49-45, 49-45) Liz Carmouche defeats Vanessa Porto via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27) Adam Borics defeats Jeremy Kennedy by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) Cat Zingano beats Olivia Parker by submission (armband) at 2:56, R1Dan Moret beats Goiti Yamauchi by split decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) Dalton Rosta def. Tony Johnson via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) Talita Nogueira defeats Jessica Borga via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27) Jornel Lugo def. Cass Bell via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27) Cody Law def. Athan Ghareeb via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) Jaylon Bates def. Jeffrey Glossner via submission (Japanese tie) at 1:27, R2Nainoa Dung defeats Izzy William by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-2 8, 29-28) Diana Avsaragova defeats. Tara Graff by KO (punches) at 0:29, R1John Douma defeats. Will Smith by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

