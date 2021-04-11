What’s holding regulators back

American companies have tried for years to obtain an exchange-traded fund (ETF) approved by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). However, they had little success.

An ETF is a security that tracks an asset. However, people can buy it or sell it on the stock exchange like any other security.

They can follow everything. In the case of cryptocurrencies, ETFs typically track a coin like bitcoin (BTC) or ethereum (ETH) or a combination of coins.

The reason ETFs are important is that they are seen as a way for traditional investors to enter the cryptocurrency market. ETFs give some of the responsibility for managing crypto investments to experts.

This may be more accessible for new investors who are not very familiar with the world of cryptocurrencies but who see their value.

Several countries give the green light to Bitcoin ETFs

Crypto ETFs are a relatively new offering. Canada became the first country to approve one in February 2021.

Purpose Investments’ bitcoin ETF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange. In the first week of its launch it won $ 624 million in nine days.

North America isn’t the only continent to approve crypto ETFs. Brazil was next, approving its first ETF, the bitcoin ETF from QR Capital. It is not yet listed but is expected to list on the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange in June.

Companies try to get ETFs approved in the United States

The US is in some ways the last frontier for ETF approval. As a longtime global financial superpower, the decisions of the US SEC are not only important to the country but also to the rest of the world.

US companies are trying to get SEC approval. Currently, VanEcks’ latest filing with the SEC is under study.

The Commission acknowledged receipt of the request on March 18, which started a 45-day countdown for a response. However, he can choose to lengthen the response time, which will make the wait even longer.

This is just the latest in the submitted Bitcoin ETF chain. Alongside VanEck, Valkyrie, Tree of wisdom, Fidelity Investments and Goldman Sachs also filed applications in 2021.

However, the SEC takes time to review applications, often before quickly rejecting them. Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss applied for a crypto ETF in 2013. It took years to be considered and was finally dismissed in 2017.

These multiple attempts left those involved frustrated. VanEcks Digital Assets Strategist Gabor Gurbacs said in a tweet, in March:

It’s time for US regulators to get down to business and approve a Bitcoin fund. Europeans have FTEs. Canadians have ETFs. ETFs bring many benefits to the markets.

Even the Bitcoin Trust in grayscale recently reiterated that its interest is to convert its Bitcoin trusts in ETFs once it is approved. This would be the last stage in the lifecycle of its crypto trusts.

The company initially applied for an ETF in 2016, but took of because the regulatory environment for digital assets had not advanced to the point where such a product could be successfully commercialized.

Regulator safety issues

The Commission has clearly explained the reasons for these refusals. Many cite the lack of volume of local trade and handling problems.

For example, in the 2019 rejection of the Bitwise Bitcoin ETF, the SEC relied heavily on the fact that the deposit didn’t have enough evidence that it could protect against fraud and market manipulation.

Its job is to protect investors from schemes that could cause them to lose their money, these points all seem right.

However, the number of refusals is also testament to the standards that the SEC requires of these filings. In the Bitwise response, the Commission even refers to the Winklevoss apps and their similarities to Bitwise’s arguments.

SEC Commissioner Hester Pierce addressed this issue possible problem with releases in an interview with Forbes.

I also think we’ve gone into a tough hole in setting approval standards that it’s hard to figure out how to meet, Pierce said.

Pierce often speaks out against these rejections and is the committee’s dissenting voice.

Its former boss, former SEC chairman Jay Clayton, on the other hand, was in charge while the commission handled the initial fraudulent and unregistered coin offers. Many saw his position as the barrier between Bitcoin ETFs and approval.

However, Clayton resigned his post in December 2020. Companies with pending ETF applications will need to see how this affects the outcome of their deposits.