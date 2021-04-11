Public health alert for raw ground turkey linked to Salmonella Hardar disease – WCCO

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert on Saturday for about 211,406 pounds of raw ground turkey products.

The alert was issued due to concerns that the products may have caused illness in Salmonella Hadar. The products were manufactured by Plainville Brands, LLC, a Pennsylvania facility.

Officials say no recalls have been requested as the products are believed to be no longer available to consumers.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be frozen and in consumer freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products must be discarded or returned to the place of purchase. Points of sale likely to receive returned products by consumers must destroy this product immediately.

According to officials, raw ground turkey products were produced from December 18, 2020 to December 29, 2020. The following products are subject to public health alert:

1 pound. Natures Promise packages Free from 94% LEAN | 6% fat ground turkey with use before / freezing / selling before 1/1/21, 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of packaging.

1 pound. Wegman 94% LEAN packages | 6% fat ground turkey with use before / freezing / sale before the date of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

3 pounds. Wegman 94% LEAN packages | 6% fat ground turkey with use before / freezing / sale before the date of 1/3/21, 1/4/21, 1/8/21 and 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

1 pound. Farms Ground White Turkey Chicken 93% | 7% fat with use before / freezing / sale before the date of 1/10/21 on the front of the package.

The products bear the EST establishment number. P-244 inside USDA inspection mark. These items were shipped to outlets across the country.