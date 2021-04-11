South African variant of Covid-19 may ‘break through’ Pfizer vaccine: study





Coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa may “break through” Pfizer / BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine to some extent, a study of real-world data in Israel has found, although its prevalence in the country is low and the research was not peer reviewed. The study, published on Saturday, compared nearly 400 people who had tested positive for Covid-19, 14 days or more after receiving one or two doses of the vaccine, against the same number of unvaccinated patients with the disease. It matched age and gender, among other characteristics. The South African variant, B.1.351, accounted for about 1% of all Covid-19 cases among all people studied, according to the study by Tel Aviv University and the largest healthcare provider in Israel, Clalit. But among patients who received two doses of the vaccine, the prevalence rate of the variant was eight times higher than those unvaccinated – 5.4% versus 0.7%. This suggests that the vaccine is less effective against the South African variant, compared to the original coronavirus and a variant first identified in Britain which has come to understand almost all cases of Covid-19 in Israel, the researchers said. “We found a disproportionately higher rate of the South African variant among those vaccinated with a second dose, compared to the unvaccinated group. This means that the South African variant is able, to some extent, to break the virus. vaccine protection, “said Tel Adi Stern of Aviv University. The researchers warned, however, that the study only included a small sample of people infected with the South African variant due to its rarity in Israel. They also said the research was not aimed at inferring the vaccine’s overall effectiveness against a variant, as it only involved people who had previously tested positive for Covid-19, and not overall infection rates. Pfizer and BioNTech could not be reached immediately for out-of-hours comment. The companies said on April 1 that their vaccine was around 91% effective in preventing Covid-19, citing updated trial data that included participants vaccinated for up to six months. Regarding the South African variant, they said that among a group of 800 study volunteers in South Africa, where B.1.351 is prevalent, there were nine cases of Covid-19, all of which occurred among participants who received placebo. Of these nine cases, six involved people infected with the South African variant. Some previous studies indicated that Pfizer / BioNTech’s shot was less potent against the B.1.351 variant than against other variants of the coronavirus, but still offered a robust defense. While the study’s results may be concerning, the low prevalence of the South African strain was encouraging, according to Stern. “Even though the South African variant passes the protection of the vaccine, it has not spread widely in the population,” Stern said, adding that the British variant could “block” the spread of the South African strain. Almost 53% of Israel’s 9.3 million people received both doses of Pfizer. Israel has largely reopened its economy in recent weeks as the pandemic appears to be receding, with rates of infection, serious illness and hospitalizations falling sharply. About a third of Israelis are under the age of 16, which means they are still not eligible for shooting.

