Study Shows Modernas COVID-19 Vaccine May Cause More Side Effects Than Pfizer / BioNTechs





item New research from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that people who receive Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine may experience more side effects than those who receive the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine. The agency’s conclusions come from a study published in the JAMA online journal. Researchers collected data from December 2020 to February 2021 from the CDC’s V-Safe surveillance system, which monitors and reports adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines through self-report surveys. The data revealed that 75% of Moderna recipients reported side effects after receiving a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, compared to 65% of Pfizer / BioNTech recipients. Side effects included pain at the injection site, fatigue and headache. RELATED: Georgia site stops Johnson & Johnson vaccinations after adverse reactions The researchers noted that study participants represented less than 10% of the total number of people who received their first vaccine at the time of the study. CDC officials said mild side effects are expected with the COVID-19 vaccine, and the side effects are a normal sign that your body is building up its protection. In addition to arm pain, people may experience fever and flu-like symptoms such as fatigue, body aches, chills, or headaches. They last about a day, according to CDC officials. The reactions are a sign that the immune system is speeding up. Vaccines are regularly checked for their safety. RELATED: Vaccination site closes after adverse reaction to Johnson & Johnson vaccine: report Concerns started to mount this week about the side effects of the Johnson & Johonson vaccine, which was not included in the study. Health officials in Georgia vaccinations temporarily stopped of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at a site in northern Georgia after eight people experienced “side effects” on Wednesday. At least three other states – North Carolina, Iowa and Colorado – have reported side effects in people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in some locations. One of eight people at the vaccination site in Cumming, Georgia, was assessed in a hospital and released, the Georgia Department of Public Health said on Friday. The others were monitored and sent home. There is no reason to believe there is anything wrong with the vaccine, and people who have received it shouldn’t be concerned, said Dr Kathleen Toomey, Commissioner of Health from Georgia. According to the CDC, more than 68 million Americans are fully vaccinated, representing 20.5% of the total United States population. This story was reported from Los Angeles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos