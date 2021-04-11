Two Harbors Legion donates a year’s worth of pop tabs to Ronald McDonald House





DULUTH, Minn. – The newly opened Ronald McDonald House in Northland works to help children and families across the region. And a longtime band from Northland decided to give them a big helping hand in this regard. “Please keep your pop tops,” said Nancy Hopper, leader of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 109 at Two Harbors. The Two Harbors American Legion Auxiliary Unit turned a few small items into a big donation on Saturday. The organization donated 90 pounds of pop tabs to the Northland Chapter of Ronald McDonald House in Duluth, which just opened its first chapter here two months ago. “Keep all your pop tops, put them in a jar and bring them to us because we put them back just like you would in your foil cans,” Hopper said. And when we put them back here, they turn them into money. “ The money Ronald McDonald House receives is used to provide food, shelter and other resources for children and families in the north of the country. One of the biggest fundraisers for the organization is high-pop donations from groups like Legion. “We called them up and they said, ‘Sure, come down,’” Hopper said. Each year, the Legion lifts between 25 and 50 pounds of tablets. They usually cash the foil to raise money for the Silver Bay Veterans Home. “We’ve always helped veterans,” Hopper said. But this year, the Legion wanted to support the next generation. Once they discovered the local Ronald McDonald House, they knew exactly where to go. “We also do community activities and that gives to the community and the kids, so it’s kind of nice to do on the younger side instead of the older side,” Hopper said. Now the Two Harbors Legion will start collecting more pop tops again, but they say most of the local chapters are collecting tabs as well.







