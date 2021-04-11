How to exchange paper on Webull • Benzinga

Go directly to Webull! Get real-time market data, analysis tools, and $ 0 commissions.

Trading on paper or on demo accounts involves trading with virtual money. It eliminates any real monetary risk that the trader would otherwise take in a live funded account. Paper trading makes a lot of sense if you are unfamiliar with trading, whether you are trading stocks, forex, or any other market.

Demo accounts can now be opened with many online brokers, including commission-free brokers like Webull. The Webulls paper trading account is funded with virtual money and comes with all the features and functions of a real trading account, so you can experience what it is like to trade through the broker.

Learn how to trade in paper on Webull now.

Step 1: Open a Webull account

The first step in paper trading is to open a Webull account, which can be done either through your desktop computer or through your mobile device. You won’t need to fund the account since you are initially trading with virtual money.

To open a Webull account, you will need to enter an email address to receive a verification code and specify an 8-20 digit password. After you have correctly entered your verification code, you will be taken to a page describing the Webulls Supplemental Insurance Policy for Clients and its coverage by Securities Investor Protection Corp. (SIPC).

After registering an account, you can download the Webulls phone or desktop app. You will need at least 320 megabytes of storage space on your desktop computer for the application.









Step 2: Log in to the Webull app

Simply log into the app with your combination of email and password. You can also log in with your phone number if you registered with your mobile phone. You can also get a free 3-month subscription to Webulls Level 2 market data.

After entering the Webull trading platform, you will need to press a button on the right side that says Unlock Trading. US based traders must provide ID to open a trading account. If you don’t submit these credentials, you won’t be able to unlock the app’s paper swap feature.

Many people with a valid US driver’s license identify themselves by submitting photographs of the front and back of that ID card.

You can also open an account with a valid US passport; an E1, E2, E3, F1, H1B, H3, TN1, O1 or L1 visa; a social security number (SSN) or an individual tax identification number (ITIN).

Step 3: Select Paper Trading on the app

You will now be able to select a layout for paper trading or paper day trading by tapping the small circle icon with a dollar sign in the menu on the left side of the desktop app. Mobile users can tap the same icon on the app’s menu page.

Webulls paper trading functionality on its trading platform. Source: Webull.

Step 4: Start Trading

Now that you are completely set up with your paper trading account, you can start trading stocks on the Webull trading platform with virtual money. Webull provides a very generous amount of $ 1,000,000 to start trading on paper, so that you can start trading virtually on just about any US stock traded on the exchange.

The selection of stocks to trade depends on your own research. If you have experience in a certain industry or know how a particular listed company does business, you may want to start trading these stocks.

If you are completely new to stock trading, you will need to take tutorials on how the stock market works. Fortunately, Webull provides a learning center which you can access on the trading platform through a book icon on the left side of the platforms page.

How to use charts on Webull

The chart feature of Webull trading platforms allows you to view price charts and display standard technical indicators found on most other trading platforms. If you don’t know how to use charts, you can check out the various technical analysis educational resources available on Webull, and you can also find a plethora of technical analysis videos, articles, and courses on the internet.

Can you trade OTC stocks on Webull?

Webull does not offer over-the-counter (OTC) or Rose Leaf (OTCBB) stock trading, although the broker does offer trading in penny stocks (stocks under $ 5 per share) listed on the stock exchange. of New York (NYSE) or the Nasdaq stock market.

What is the paper trade?

Paper trading is basically trading or trading with virtual money. When you open a paper or demo trading account with a broker like Webull, you are not taking any monetary risk. Paper trading allows you to study the market and practice without losing or making any money.

Webulls promotions include one free share worth $ 2.50 to $ 250 per share for successfully opening a Webull trading account. If you open an account with a minimum of $ 100 or more, you will have the opportunity to receive a share unit valued between $ 8 and $ 1,600.

The stock allocated to you is completely random and is distributed according to the Webulls lottery system. The promotional stock inventory is comprised of stocks with a minimum market capitalization of $ 2.5 billion and includes companies listed on the NYSE and Nasdaq.

According to the Webulls website describing its promotion, you have a 100% chance of receiving 2 stocks with a deposit of at least $ 100. You also have a one in 50 chance of receiving a share from Google (NASDAQ: GOOG), Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), or Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC).

If you simply open an unfunded account, you would have a 1 in 100 chance of receiving a share from Facebook (NYSE: FB), Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), or Snap Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAP).

Advantages of Paper Trading on Webull

One of the advantages of paper trading at Webull is that you can test your strategies and trading plan to see how effective they could be when exploited in a real market scenario. Paper trading accounts allow you to trade in real time without incurring monetary risk.

It could save you a lot of money while you are learning. It can also give you the confidence to start trading on a funded account if you are successful at trading.

Webull commissions and fees

Webull does not charge a commission on stock transactions, although you will have to pay several small fees associated with trading. These include Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) transaction fees and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) regulatory fees that apply to transactions in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and on options.

If you are selling stocks short, you will need to get a loan for the stock you want to sell and pay interest on the value of the stocks short. This amount depends on the availability of short inventory, the prevailing broker loan rate, and interest charged on margin trades.

Is a Webull account right for you?

Webull offers commission-free trading for stocks listed on the NYSE and Nasdaq, and it’s a good choice for newbies and seasoned traders who want to start trading on paper. The broker’s desktop and mobile apps provide educational resources and are intuitive and easy to learn by new traders.

If you are looking for a robot advisor to help you choose your stocks, Webull also does the trick. Webull supports 24/7 trading in Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC).

On the other hand, if you are planning to trade unlisted OTC or penny stocks on the NYSE or Nasdaq, you might want to look for another broker as Webull does not support trading these types of stocks.

