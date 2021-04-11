Connect with us

How to exchange paper on Webull • Benzinga

Trading on paper or on demo accounts involves trading with virtual money. It eliminates any real monetary risk that the trader would otherwise take in a live funded account. Paper trading makes a lot of sense if you are unfamiliar with trading, whether you are trading stocks, forex, or any other market.

Demo accounts can now be opened with many online brokers, including commission-free brokers like Webull. The Webulls paper trading account is funded with virtual money and comes with all the features and functions of a real trading account, so you can experience what it is like to trade through the broker.

Learn how to trade in paper on Webull now.

Step 1: Open a Webull account

The first step in paper trading is to open a Webull account, which can be done either through your desktop computer or through your mobile device. You won’t need to fund the account since you are initially trading with virtual money.

To open a Webull account, you will need to enter an email address to receive a verification code and specify an 8-20 digit password. After you have correctly entered your verification code, you will be taken to a page describing the Webulls Supplemental Insurance Policy for Clients and its coverage by Securities Investor Protection Corp. (SIPC).

After registering an account, you can download the Webulls phone or desktop app. You will need at least 320 megabytes of storage space on your desktop computer for the application.