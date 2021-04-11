No meeting, no problem. Hundreds of people vaccinated during a one-day clinic at Southside Stem Academy in Norfolk





FEMA allows people to be vaccinated against COVID-19 without an appointment.

NORFOLK, Virginia. In an effort to have everyone in the Hampton Roads area vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is allowing walk-in visits to its vaccination clinics. FEMA held a one-day clinic Saturday at Southside Stem Academy in Norfolk. During the clinic, Virginia Beach resident Tommy Tomlinson was among hundreds of people who received the vaccine. He didn’t need an appointment to get the shot. The process didn’t take Tomlinson long. He showed up with his photo ID and then received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. I didn’t even barely feel it, ”said Tomlinson. Tomlinson said he was already pre-checked in and was awaiting a response for his date. I spent two hours online trying to get a date yesterday, I was done here in 15 minutes, ”said Tomlinson. Saturday’s one-day clinic was an effort by the Virginia Department of Health, FEMA, and the Virginia National Guard. The goal is to get everyone vaccinated at the Hampton Roads vaccination clinics. FEMA officials said they are looking to administer 3,000 vaccines per day at the Military Circle Mall vaccination clinic. Virginia National Guard Brigadier and Joint Chiefs of Staff James Ring was in the clinic at Southside Stem Academy. We have waited so long for vaccines to be available in our communities. Know that vaccines are now readily available in the Norfolk and Tidewater regional areas, ”Ring said. Tomlinson said that by receiving his first dose, he would feel better with his family. I think the rest of my family will feel a lot more comfortable. Much of my family has already been vaccinated at least once if not both, ”said Tomlinson. Tomlinson and many others will be returning to Southside STEM Academy in May to receive the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

