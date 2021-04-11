Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio stock gets expert ‘buy’ tag





Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Portfolio: Popularly known as the Big Bull of the Indian stock market, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is primarily known for his investments in stocks in the financial, tech, retail and pharmaceutical sectors. Admirably referred to as Warren Buffett of India, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s holdings are widely followed by retail investors as they believe the stocks in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio will give them better returns than the average market growth. Ion Exchange is one of those stocks. In accordance with the Ion Exchange shareholding available with the BSE, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala owns 5.3% of the shares of the company since the quarter of September 2019. Ion Exchange doubled investor money in one year According to the Ion Exchange share price history, the stock has climbed by 636.30 (closing price on April 13, 2020) at 1,281.50 (April 9, 2021 closing price), an increase of around 101% in about one year. According to stock market experts, the shares of Ion Exchange are still bullish and in the next one to two months they could go up to 1500 per stock levels. Ion Exchange Share Price Forecast Speaking on the fundamentals of the Ion Exchange share price, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities, said, “Ion Exchange operates in three sectors in the area of ​​water filters, chemicals specialty and the creation of a water treatment plant. The debt of the company is quite low. The company’s backlog is also strong and the visibility of the company’s revenue over the next two years looks promising on its balance sheet. Thus, we can expect a growth of 15-20% of the counter in the next 2-3 months. “ On what the technical chart says regarding stocks in Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s portfolio; Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Research Analyst at LKP Securities, said: “Ion Exchange shares enjoy strong support at 1200. It closed at 1281.50 Friday and has a strong resistance to 1300. So if someone holds this stock, they also cannot maintain the stop loss at 1,200 and an accounting profit of around 1500 which seems to be visible in the next 1-2 months. However, if someone wants to take a new position, they have to either buy Ion Exchange shares above. 1300 or expect a profit reservation for around 4-5 percent. In both cases, it will be necessary to maintain the stop loss at 1200 and the target will be 1500 in the same period. “ To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

