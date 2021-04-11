Cathie Wood & Ark are investing the top 25 stocks right now

NEW YORK, April 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – The world of finance is a vast and dynamic world. Understanding and decoding financial markets can seem overwhelming at first. However, at Building Your Authority, we believe that financing is not that complicated as it sounds. With the right knowledge, anyone can understand the world of finance and make better investment decisions. There are several categories of players in the financial markets. From small retail traders to large players and institutions that manage billions of dollars, financial markets have opportunities for everyone. In this article, we’re going to review one of those investment management companies that manages the world’s largest actively managed ETF or exchange-traded fund.

ARK Investment Management LLC is an investment management company that manages the largest actively managed exchange-traded fund. Founded by Cathie Wood in 2014, ARK Invest operates in New York. This investment management firm actively manages an incredible $ 52 billion in assets under management as of March 2021. Named after the Ark of the Covenant of the Bible, Cathie Woods ARK Invest has provided stellar returns to its investors while outperforming the markets in general. So let’s explore and learn more about Cathie Woods ARK Invest and get a holistic view of this investment management company.

ARK Invest

ARK Investment Management LLC or ARK Invest is a New York-based investment management firm founded by Cathie Wood in 2014. This institution manages the largest actively traded ETF in the world with over $ 52 billion in assets under management combined. From its inception in 2014 until 2019, the ARK Innovation ETF has managed to deliver an average return on investment of 39% to its investors. This is almost three times what the S&P 500 Index delivered over this period. However, recently in December, the ARK Innovation ETF delivered a staggering 170% ROI for the year 2020. This ETF also became the largest actively managed ETF in the world recently with more than $ 17 billion in funds. assets under management.

Founded in 2014 by Cathie Wood, ARK Invest was created solely to focus on disruptive innovation and capitalize on opportunities in emerging sectors. However, this idea was deemed too risky by AllianceBernstein, where Cathie previously worked as an investment director. It was at this point that Cathie Wood decided to leave AllianceBernstein and founded ARK Invest. With a clear vision in mind that no one else has seen, Cathie Woods founded ARK Invest to focus solely on disruptive innovation. ARK Invest focuses on ideas based on disruptive technologies and manages ETFs that capitalize on opportunities in this emerging sector. From artificial intelligence, robotics, electric vehicles, DNA sequencing to 3D printing and blockchain technology, ARK Invest focuses and invests in all these sectors.

Who is Cathie Wood?

Catherine Duddy Wood or better known as Cathie Wood is the Founder, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Ark Invest. Also named Best Stock Pick of 2020 by Bloomberg News, Cathie Wood manages the world’s largest actively traded ETF that focuses on disruptive technologies. Born in Los Angeles, Cathie Wood has been involved in the world of finance since the beginning of her career. From her work as an assistant economist at Capital Group to CEO of the world’s largest actively managed exchange-traded fund, she has seen it all. big women. manage funds. Cathie, who is a devout Christian, named her company ARK Invest while reading the Bible a year old when it was established. Thanks to her years of experience which involve working in several financial institutions, including Jennison Associates, Capital Group and AllianceBernstein, Cathie Wood has a deep and in-depth understanding of the financial markets.

ETF ARK Innovation – ARKK

The ARK Innovation ETF or ARKK is the largest actively managed fund with over $ 17 billion in assets under management. This ETF focuses only on companies that create disruptive technologies. In other words, they invest in companies that create products or services that can change the way our world works and functions. With significant weight in companies such as Tesla, Zoom, Shopify, Roku and many others, they have a well-diversified and balanced portfolio. Cathie Woods ARK ETF has been one of the top performing ETFs in recent times and has delivered a staggering 170% ROI for the year 2020.

Investment strategy ARK Invest & ARKKs

Focusing mainly on companies that create new and innovative services or products, ARKK focuses and invests in sectors such as fintech, DNA sequencing, robotics, electric vehicles, etc. This ETF regularly publishes its analyzes, transactions and portfolios to the general public and often communicates its opinions. In addition to employing analysts and financial experts, Cathie Woods ARK Invest also employs scientists from various industries to better understand and seize future opportunities in the disruptive technology industry.

This ETF focuses on upcoming and emerging sectors where new and unique innovations can change the world. Having launched multiple ETFs across various industries, they use a thematic investment approach to seize opportunities in these disruptive innovation sectors. By analyzing various aspects of the market and asking questions like Where is the next big disruptive innovation or Which industries offer potential disruptive innovation opportunities, they have a solid investment strategy that has yielded promising results.

How to follow ARK Innovation ETF and monitor its investments?

As an investor or trader you may want to explore and see where ARK invests ARKK ETF is currently investing and check their holdings. This will allow you to improve your knowledge of the market and possibly generate investment ideas for yourself. While manually tracking ARK Innovation ETF holdings can be a difficult task, you can instead visit a website called Cathie wood stocks. Cathie Wood Stocks is a wonderful website that simplifies your work processes. This website offers a daily updated list of the top 25 securities of ARK Innovation ETF or ARKK. Here you can check where Cathie Woods ARK ETF is currently investing and also monitor their weight in each stock.

This is a great way to monitor where ARK innovation ETF is currently invested, as it can give you several pieces of information that could help you create your own investment ideas. The website has a clean and basic layout where you can find the list of top 25 ARKK titles with all the details. This list is updated daily and provides you with the latest information. Analyzing and doing market research on a particular ETF has never been easier before. You can go ahead and check out the Cathie Wood Stocks website to learn all about the top 25 ARK Innovation ETF stocks and their latest investments.

About Cathie Wood Stocks and its founder

The Cathie Wood Stocks website was founded by Jeremy Lefebvre. Jeremy is a highly trained professional in the financial field who strives to spread financial literacy around the world. With a passion for teaching people about finance and the stock market, Jeremy also runs a popular YouTube channel called Financial Education which has over six hundred thousand subscribers. Its goal is to make people financially independent and educate them to make better investment decisions.

The Cathie Wood Stocks website is a great Jeremy Lefebvre initiative as it gives retail market participants an overview of the world of institutional investing. On the Cathie Wood Stocks website, you can find the daily updated list of ARKK’s top 25 stocks. This will give you a better idea of ​​where the ETF is currently investing. It can also indicate the security where the fund has its highest weighting and will affect the fund’s performance the most.

While the data on Cathie Wood Stocks may not seem of great importance to a layman, an investor, on the other hand, can decode where the largest actively managed EFT is currently invested and potentially generate investment ideas that they may want. be financially beneficial. If you are genuinely passionate about financial markets and want to broaden your knowledge, you should definitely check out Jeremy Lefebvres Financial Education’s YouTube channel. Jeremy often shares valuable information on his channel in an easy to understand way and makes finance easy for newbies!

Conclusion

With all of this information, we hope you have learned something new! According to Building Your Authority, the financial markets can seem complicated, but with a little research and study, you can certainly make better investment decisions and generate wealth for the long term. So go ahead and check out Jeremy Lefebvres’ website www.cathiewoodstocks.com and his Financial Education YouTube channel to expand your financial knowledge. Although investments are subject to market risk, with proper due diligence you can certainly build wealth and become a financially independent individual!

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c651e89e-5472-478a-9736-11c85febff50