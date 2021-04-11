Connect with us

Georgia COVID Coronavirus data April 10, 2021

Here is the latest data on the state’s COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations.

ATLANTA We break down trends and relay information state of georgia as you go, bringing perspective to data and context to trends.

Visit the 11Alive Coronavirus page for full coverage, find out What would you like to know on Georgia in particular, learn more about the symptoms and keep an eye out for cases around the world.

State and federal officials from the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are constantly monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand in hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and stop it.

  • From 3 p.m. there was 16,982 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 52 from the previous day. Over the past 14 days (3 / 28-4 / 10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.36 deaths per day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/14-3/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.93.
  • There have been 861412 case confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,019 from the previous day. Over the past 14 days, the average daily increase in new confirmed cases has been 896.64 new cases per day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new confirmed cases was 1,012.
  • There have been 59,650 total hospitalized patients in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 80 from the previous day according to the Department of Public Health’s cumulative total. Over the past 14 days, the average daily increase in the number of new patients was 83.86 new patients per day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 81.57.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day, she reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency interrupted its daily report on September 5, pointing instead to the new Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia’s New Database, as of April 10, there was 1,147 hospitalizations in progress a decrease of 17 hospitalizations compared to the previous day.

Appling 1885 64

Atkinson 775 16

Baldwin 3802 110

Barrow 8469 127

Bartow 10964 204

Ben Hill 1482 58

Berrien 1048 30

Bleckley 796 34

Brantley 907 31

Bulloch 5177 63

Carroll 7322 130

Catoosa 5461 61

Charlton 1046 23

Chatham 19772 401

Chattahoochee 3135 12

Chattooga 2196 60

Cherokee 21875 294

Clarke 12536 133

Clayton 22726 419

Coffee 4217137

Colquitt 3478 74

Columbia 10837 159

Coweta 8476 192

Crawford 520 17

DeKalb 56033 892

Decatur 2120 54

Dougherty 5427 275

Douglas 11601 169

Effingham 3716 63

Emanuel 1720 53

Fayette 6474 147

Forsyth 17420 172

Franklin 2310 41

Fulton 79576 1229

Gordon 6419 100

Gwinnett 84 372 1028

Habersham 4614146

Haralson 1696 34

Henry 18542 284

Houston 9831 186

Jackson 8373 134

Jeff Davis 1285 37

Jefferson 1562 59

Laurens 3660 142

Liberty 3295 59

Lowndes 7637 136

Lumpkin 2739 61

Madison 2698 45

McDuffie 1634 41

McIntosh 676 14

Meriwether 1488 68

Mitchell 1507 73

Montgomery 708 21

Muscogee 13849 380

Newton 7268 210

Non-GA resident / State unknown 23,193,460

Oglethorpe 1174 28

Paulding 10495 162

Pickens 2480 58

Randolph 464 32

Richmond 19,399,396

Rockdale 5844 147

Seminole 739 17

Spalding 3923 152

Stephens 2944 76

Taliaferro 100 3

Tattnall 1828 45

Thomas 3504 112

Treutlen 622 23

Unknown 2422 12

Walton 7883 229

Washington 1595 58

Whitfield 14671225

Wilkinson 725 28

