Business
Georgia COVID Coronavirus data April 10, 2021
Here is the latest data on the state’s COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations.
ATLANTA We break down trends and relay information state of georgia as you go, bringing perspective to data and context to trends.
What would you like to know on Georgia in particular, learn more about the symptoms
State and federal officials from the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are constantly monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand in hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and stop it.
- From 3 p.m. there was 16,982 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 52 from the previous day. Over the past 14 days (3 / 28-4 / 10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.36 deaths per day. Over the previous 14-day period (3/14-3/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.93.
- There have been 861412 case confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,019 from the previous day. Over the past 14 days, the average daily increase in new confirmed cases has been 896.64 new cases per day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new confirmed cases was 1,012.
- There have been 59,650 total hospitalized patients in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 80 from the previous day according to the Department of Public Health’s cumulative total. Over the past 14 days, the average daily increase in the number of new patients was 83.86 new patients per day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 81.57.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day, she reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency interrupted its daily report on September 5, pointing instead to the new Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia’s New Database, as of April 10, there was 1,147 hospitalizations in progress a decrease of 17 hospitalizations compared to the previous day.
Appling 1885 64
Atkinson 775 16
Baldwin 3802 110
Barrow 8469 127
Bartow 10964 204
Ben Hill 1482 58
Berrien 1048 30
Bleckley 796 34
Brantley 907 31
Bulloch 5177 63
Carroll 7322 130
Catoosa 5461 61
Charlton 1046 23
Chatham 19772 401
Chattahoochee 3135 12
Chattooga 2196 60
Cherokee 21875 294
Clarke 12536 133
Clayton 22726 419
Coffee 4217137
Colquitt 3478 74
Columbia 10837 159
Coweta 8476 192
Crawford 520 17
DeKalb 56033 892
Decatur 2120 54
Dougherty 5427 275
Douglas 11601 169
Effingham 3716 63
Emanuel 1720 53
Fayette 6474 147
Forsyth 17420 172
Franklin 2310 41
Fulton 79576 1229
Gordon 6419 100
Gwinnett 84 372 1028
Habersham 4614146
Haralson 1696 34
Henry 18542 284
Houston 9831 186
Jackson 8373 134
Jeff Davis 1285 37
Jefferson 1562 59
Laurens 3660 142
Liberty 3295 59
Lowndes 7637 136
Lumpkin 2739 61
Madison 2698 45
McDuffie 1634 41
McIntosh 676 14
Meriwether 1488 68
Mitchell 1507 73
Montgomery 708 21
Muscogee 13849 380
Newton 7268 210
Non-GA resident / State unknown 23,193,460
Oglethorpe 1174 28
Paulding 10495 162
Pickens 2480 58
Randolph 464 32
Richmond 19,399,396
Rockdale 5844 147
Seminole 739 17
Spalding 3923 152
Stephens 2944 76
Taliaferro 100 3
Tattnall 1828 45
Thomas 3504 112
Treutlen 622 23
Unknown 2422 12
Walton 7883 229
Washington 1595 58
Whitfield 14671225
Wilkinson 725 28
picture credit
